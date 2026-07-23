Delhi Police has denied using pellet guns during the 20 July student protest at Jantar Mantar. However, medical reports, injured protesters' accounts and media investigations have raised questions about the official statement. According to reports, 19-year-old Sahil Lochab underwent eye surgery in which doctors allegedly removed multiple metallic pellets. Another protester, Sheikh Irshad Mansoori, reportedly had a metallic pellet removed from beneath his eye at Lady Hardinge Medical College. Media reports also cited injuries to a journalist and claims that projectiles resembling pellets were fired during the protest. Cockroach Janta Party spokesperson Saurav Das shared videos alleging protesters sustained pellet-like injuries. The Rapid Action Force was deployed alongside Delhi Police during the protest. The CRPF has not issued a public statement on the allegations. There is no official evidence in the public domain conclusively confirming that pellet guns were used.