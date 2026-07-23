India
Society

Did Delhi police use pellet guns during the CJP protest?

Were pellet guns used at protestors at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar? Authorities deny it. Medical reports and eyewitness accounts continue to raise questions. The investigation and public debate continue.
Published on
23
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Woman assaulted at CJP protest
Woman assaulted at CJP protest
To be continued
Woman assaulted at CJP protest
Woman assaulted at CJP protest
Delhi Police has denied using pellet guns during the 20 July student protest at Jantar Mantar. However, medical reports, injured protesters' accounts and media investigations have raised questions about the official statement. According to reports, 19-year-old Sahil Lochab underwent eye surgery in which doctors allegedly removed multiple metallic pellets. Another protester, Sheikh Irshad Mansoori, reportedly had a metallic pellet removed from beneath his eye at Lady Hardinge Medical College. Media reports also cited injuries to a journalist and claims that projectiles resembling pellets were fired during the protest. Cockroach Janta Party spokesperson Saurav Das shared videos alleging protesters sustained pellet-like injuries. The Rapid Action Force was deployed alongside Delhi Police during the protest. The CRPF has not issued a public statement on the allegations. There is no official evidence in the public domain conclusively confirming that pellet guns were used.
India
Society

Did Delhi police use pellet guns during the CJP protest?

Were pellet guns used at protestors at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar? Authorities deny it. Medical reports and eyewitness accounts continue to raise questions. The investigation and public debate continue.
Publié le
23
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Woman assaulted at CJP protest
À suivre
Woman assaulted at CJP protest
Delhi Police has denied using pellet guns during the 20 July student protest at Jantar Mantar. However, medical reports, injured protesters' accounts and media investigations have raised questions about the official statement. According to reports, 19-year-old Sahil Lochab underwent eye surgery in which doctors allegedly removed multiple metallic pellets. Another protester, Sheikh Irshad Mansoori, reportedly had a metallic pellet removed from beneath his eye at Lady Hardinge Medical College. Media reports also cited injuries to a journalist and claims that projectiles resembling pellets were fired during the protest. Cockroach Janta Party spokesperson Saurav Das shared videos alleging protesters sustained pellet-like injuries. The Rapid Action Force was deployed alongside Delhi Police during the protest. The CRPF has not issued a public statement on the allegations. There is no official evidence in the public domain conclusively confirming that pellet guns were used.

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