Why is Boycott Uttarakhand trending?
What began as a viral assault video in Rishikesh has now spiralled into the #BoycottUttarakhand trend, drawing in politicians, influencers and even residents of the neighbouring Himachal Pradesh.
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Why is Boycott Uttarakhand trending?
What began as a viral assault video in Rishikesh has now spiralled into the #BoycottUttarakhand trend, drawing in politicians, influencers and even residents of the neighbouring Himachal Pradesh.
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