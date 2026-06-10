India
Society

Why is Boycott Uttarakhand trending?

What began as a viral assault video in Rishikesh has now spiralled into the #BoycottUttarakhand trend, drawing in politicians, influencers and even residents of the neighbouring Himachal Pradesh.
Published on
10
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Lalit Modi On Why He Chose To Parent Differently
Lalit Modi On Why He Chose To Parent Differently
To be continued
Lalit Modi On Why He Chose To Parent Differently
Lalit Modi On Why He Chose To Parent Differently
India
Society

Why is Boycott Uttarakhand trending?

What began as a viral assault video in Rishikesh has now spiralled into the #BoycottUttarakhand trend, drawing in politicians, influencers and even residents of the neighbouring Himachal Pradesh.
Publié le
10
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Lalit Modi On Why He Chose To Parent Differently
À suivre
Lalit Modi On Why He Chose To Parent Differently

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