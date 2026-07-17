Why is this coaching owner at the centre of the NEET-UG probe?
The Central Bureau of Investigation told a special court in Delhi on 16 July 2026 that Shivraj Motegaonkar, the owner of Latur-based RCC Classes, had allegedly paid Rs. 5 lakh to procure the leaked Chemistry questions, just 10 days before the exam.
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Why is this coaching owner at the centre of the NEET-UG probe?
The Central Bureau of Investigation told a special court in Delhi on 16 July 2026 that Shivraj Motegaonkar, the owner of Latur-based RCC Classes, had allegedly paid Rs. 5 lakh to procure the leaked Chemistry questions, just 10 days before the exam.
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