India
Society

Why is this coaching owner at the centre of the NEET-UG probe?

The Central Bureau of Investigation told a special court in Delhi on 16 July 2026 that Shivraj Motegaonkar, the owner of Latur-based RCC Classes, had allegedly paid Rs. 5 lakh to procure the leaked Chemistry questions, just 10 days before the exam.
Published on
17
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Road accident in Chattisgarh’s Bilaspur kills minor scooter rider
Road accident in Chattisgarh’s Bilaspur kills minor scooter rider
To be continued
Road accident in Chattisgarh’s Bilaspur kills minor scooter rider
Road accident in Chattisgarh’s Bilaspur kills minor scooter rider
India
Society

Why is this coaching owner at the centre of the NEET-UG probe?

The Central Bureau of Investigation told a special court in Delhi on 16 July 2026 that Shivraj Motegaonkar, the owner of Latur-based RCC Classes, had allegedly paid Rs. 5 lakh to procure the leaked Chemistry questions, just 10 days before the exam.
Publié le
17
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Road accident in Chattisgarh’s Bilaspur kills minor scooter rider
À suivre
Road accident in Chattisgarh’s Bilaspur kills minor scooter rider

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