Cutting working hours could help save the planet
Workers in the UK would have to move to a 9-hour week to stay in line with the Paris Agreement. Here is how cutting working hours could help fight the climate crisis:
10/06/2019 16:54updated: 11/06/2019 17:04
27 comments
Yllier R.01/07/2019 05:10
To all the people saying "if we work less hours then how will I pay bills?": Maybe the exact economic system we have at this precise moment in time is not the only possible way to organise a civilisation. Just something to have a think about.
Jake H.30/06/2019 10:38
Ok how will britians economy stay competitive when we only work 9 hour a week. This is completely ridiculous. What our government should do is encourage land owners to plant X amount of trees on their land. Or plant several million trees, to encourage afforestation which could protect britians wildlife and capture excess CO2 being emitted.
Dawn H.30/06/2019 08:51
Aw that's nice is he going to come and pay my bills for me then??🤔🤔
David L.29/06/2019 20:55
What a load of crap climate is not driven by CO2 it's the sun and lunar activity so all this is for one reason only it allows extra taxes and carbon trading plus a de industrialisation of the west .
Euan C.29/06/2019 15:58
Ai will be running most stuff in 20-30 years anyway with the way technology is at
Karl A.29/06/2019 11:24
The gov doesnt want you to live long lives. Its why they raise the retirement age. Work ya till ya die.
Ryan D.29/06/2019 10:44
The more automation there is in the workplace the more achievable this becomes. However, the people that advocate for fewer working hours in the week tend to be the same people blocking automation at every turn. 🤷♂️
Deric B.29/06/2019 06:39
Biggest threat to climate change is population growth yet no one ever mentions it.
Garry M.27/06/2019 22:33
we would of course need to put the minimum wage up to £40 an hour , firms are realy going to love that now arnt they
James C.27/06/2019 21:18
And now we move back to the real world where if you don't work you don't eat .
Stephen B.27/06/2019 20:50
Of course it means a wage cut, it has to so that spending less means less carbon
Graham W.27/06/2019 19:28
I think most government workers already work less than 9hrs a month🤔
Scott B.27/06/2019 19:11
Why not an 8hr day with a decent wage
David J.27/06/2019 18:36
Its all about tinkering on the edge, making people think they are making a difference but its an illusion. In 1945 at the end of the second world war the population of the planet was around 2 billion, it's now around 8 billion, so a population increase of 6 billion in 73 years and still rising and these people all have a carbon footprint and they all want a good life style. With the continuing increasing population everything we are doing is in reality just tinkering on the edge. How much does the population have to increase before the world is in crisis ?
Paul C.27/06/2019 16:39
Cool.... that explains why those protesters never seem to work, and still get paid... they are saving the planet!
Beni B.27/06/2019 16:23
Fewer. Tut.
Steve N.27/06/2019 09:17
If we all work a 9 hour week how are we meant to pay our bills, buy food, pay the mortgage, council taxes, vat, income tax. The amount of revenue into the government coffers would be miniscule. The country would be bankrupt. But at least the environment would be saved. 😠
Steve G.27/06/2019 07:01
Less dough (a quantity) makes fewer loaves (a number). Comments relating dough to earnings will be considered too obvious to pass as wit, thank you. 😊
David G.27/06/2019 05:18
Oh, and please say ORIENTATE, not ORIENT our lives.
David G.27/06/2019 05:16
It’s FEWER hours, not LESS hours... I do, however, agree with this argument