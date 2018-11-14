5 little known points about the prince

He’s 70 today, he’s next in line to the throne, but here are 5 other weird and wonderful things you may not know about Prince Charles.
7 comments
Dee S.15/11/2018 22:46
Happy Birthday prince Charles.
Dave T.15/11/2018 22:38
who actually cares
Cathy L.15/11/2018 22:06
Horrible hateful man 😞
David G.15/11/2018 20:45
Never had a job at 70 . Most of us will work from 16 -70 .
Rizwan R.15/11/2018 20:24
6 He is the biggest Arm dealer to Rogue/Terrorist leader.
Martin R.15/11/2018 19:29
I know one thing hes a murderer his wife and hes commander in chief of the parashute reg who murdered many inniocent people in the north
Kayley K.15/11/2018 16:38
!!!