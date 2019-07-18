back

Paul McCartney Throwback

Remember when Paul McCartney was busted for cannabis possession while on holiday in Barbados? This was his anti-drugs message to the press. 😉 #tbt

18/07/2019 16:28updated: 23/07/2019 13:42
  • 392.0k
  • 199

77 comments

  • Edmund T.
    20/10/2019 01:20

    through downs and getting up.⛅

  • Sander B.
    24/09/2019 14:38

    Je zou af en toe maar wiet nuttigen...

  • Raymond J.
    23/09/2019 23:02

    Prick

  • Raymond J.
    17/09/2019 23:37

    How about heating for your group wings at cambletown

  • Ray M.
    15/09/2019 16:16

    Awesome Paul. Great argument. Now Barbados lack that vision what is right and wrong. Maybe they are still ignorant of the science... until today.. Wake up Barbados!!

  • Nancy L.
    15/09/2019 09:54

    Yeah ,I think Paul was never an addicted with any drugs for that matter!

  • Charlotte T.
    15/09/2019 07:47

    😂

  • Mariam G.
    15/09/2019 02:21

    No No No Never again 😂

  • Connor W.
    16/08/2019 16:37

    (;

  • Santino M.
    16/08/2019 08:11

    you an P have the same sense of irony

  • Dolly S.
    15/08/2019 09:38

    😂

  • Eleanor B.
    14/08/2019 18:50

    that wink at the end 😭😭😭😭😭

  • Cole C.
    14/08/2019 04:14

    Sir Paul

  • Chris G.
    13/08/2019 20:23

    Haha the wink at the end👌, never seen this beforee

  • Sadie B.
    13/08/2019 19:53

    the wink!!!

  • Karen R.
    12/08/2019 21:50

    Amen x

  • Jack O.
    12/08/2019 17:29

    On ecstasy in this video 😂

  • Clayton B.
    11/08/2019 20:42

    that wink is priceless

  • Mark S.
    09/08/2019 13:09

    Think he had some of that Caribbean cocaina plant whilst there on holiday 😂😂👀

  • Alistair H.
    05/08/2019 10:36

    watch the end ahaha