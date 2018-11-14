back

The life of David Attenborough

He's got more honorary degrees than anyone else in the UK, yet he doesn't consider himself a "national treasure". This is the life of Britain's most loved naturalist, David Attenborough. 🌿🦍

14/11/2018 13:36
  • 644.3k
  • 56

Get to know

  1. The life of Karl Marx

  2. The life story of Alan Moore

  3. The life of Arnold Schwarzenegger

  4. The life story of Gareth Thomas

  5. The rise of Boris Johnson

  6. The life of Madonna

28 comments

  • Julian H.
    25/11/2018 16:48

    This bloke is a puppet of the establishment.

  • Luke B.
    25/11/2018 08:33

    Tonisha Williams ooooo cousins

  • Jay B.
    24/11/2018 16:28

    The man is a legend !! ❤️

  • Lowri G.
    24/11/2018 10:04

    he's so amazing

  • Saffron W.
    24/11/2018 09:54

    your a new David!!!! 😂😂 “ this is what dinosaurs 🦕 ate” lol xx

  • Leigh O.
    23/11/2018 01:14

  • Ryan B.
    16/11/2018 18:46

    ❤️

  • Craig B.
    15/11/2018 22:36

    Not as good as David Bellamy! 😂

  • Jack W.
    15/11/2018 22:28

    .. hero

  • Molly C.
    15/11/2018 20:59

    s

  • Conor D.
    15/11/2018 18:54

    George Gibbons

  • Christina W.
    15/11/2018 16:30

    There you go see! even sir David says there are some people that should just not procreate! (Well sort of)

  • Paul H.
    15/11/2018 12:37

    Say what you will an incredible man 🌎

  • Michael H.
    15/11/2018 12:07

    Sir David Attenborough*

  • Emma M.
    15/11/2018 10:20

    He’s the greatest 💚

  • Pete R.
    15/11/2018 09:39

    not Clare in the vid

  • Elly M.
    15/11/2018 09:30

    Legend

  • MJ P.
    15/11/2018 09:26

    He’s right about population control. Sooner or later we will need a license to have children in order to keep birth rates down. We can’t support an indefinite amount of humans.

  • Liz C.
    15/11/2018 07:45

    A babe x

  • Clodagh B.
    15/11/2018 06:16

    Had the pleasure of meeting this absolute gentleman!