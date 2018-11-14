back
The life of David Attenborough
He's got more honorary degrees than anyone else in the UK, yet he doesn't consider himself a "national treasure". This is the life of Britain's most loved naturalist, David Attenborough. 🌿🦍
14/11/2018 13:36
- 644.3k
- 532
- 56
28 comments
Julian H.25/11/2018 16:48
This bloke is a puppet of the establishment.
Luke B.25/11/2018 08:33
Tonisha Williams ooooo cousins
Jay B.24/11/2018 16:28
The man is a legend !! ❤️
Lowri G.24/11/2018 10:04
he's so amazing
Saffron W.24/11/2018 09:54
your a new David!!!! 😂😂 “ this is what dinosaurs 🦕 ate” lol xx
Leigh O.23/11/2018 01:14
❤
Ryan B.16/11/2018 18:46
❤️
Craig B.15/11/2018 22:36
Not as good as David Bellamy! 😂
Jack W.15/11/2018 22:28
.. hero
Molly C.15/11/2018 20:59
s
Conor D.15/11/2018 18:54
George Gibbons
Christina W.15/11/2018 16:30
There you go see! even sir David says there are some people that should just not procreate! (Well sort of)
Paul H.15/11/2018 12:37
Say what you will an incredible man 🌎
Michael H.15/11/2018 12:07
Sir David Attenborough*
Emma M.15/11/2018 10:20
He’s the greatest 💚
Pete R.15/11/2018 09:39
not Clare in the vid
Elly M.15/11/2018 09:30
Legend
MJ P.15/11/2018 09:26
He’s right about population control. Sooner or later we will need a license to have children in order to keep birth rates down. We can’t support an indefinite amount of humans.
Liz C.15/11/2018 07:45
A babe x
Clodagh B.15/11/2018 06:16
Had the pleasure of meeting this absolute gentleman!