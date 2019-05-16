Tilda Swinton on female film directors at Cannes

In response to a question that there are four female directors at this year's Cannes festival, Tilda Swinton made a powerful point.
18 comments
Sophia M.27/05/2019 06:55
!!!!!!!!!!!!!! TILDA ROCKS FOREVER AMEN!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Debra L.23/05/2019 13:47
Tell ‘em Tilda! ❤️
Andrew C.18/05/2019 12:25
Some feminists just don't understand the difference between equality of opportunity and equality of outcome.
Paul R.17/05/2019 23:53
😴😴😴😴😴😴
Michael W.17/05/2019 22:06
Make films that people want to see and then we might know who they are
Stewart H.17/05/2019 21:06
Do people really pay attention to the gender of the person directing the film? Aren’t the number of great directors minuscule and with massively more men throwing themselves at the role and failing for the few to be successful?
Damien H.17/05/2019 18:59
Jeeeeeesuuuusss christ......why, why, why??????? Its all whoa its me
Chris D.17/05/2019 14:27
I'm going to go out on a limb here - a director from the Ukraine, heavily censored by the State, who predominantly worked with local actors in local languages wasn't well known in the West. Hmmmm.... why might that be I wonder? And yet.... she still had obituaries in various National newspapers. It sounds more like the filmgoers of the West didn't know her because Hollywood isn't interested because her films weren't commercially viable.... and yet.... she still got obituaries in the West. Not many Ukrainian directors would get that.... male or female.
Tony R.17/05/2019 13:58
I’ve generally no idea who directs or produces most films. No clue of their gender, ethnicity or anything which could be construed as a minority and unfairly represented or supported. I just watch them. The people making them are either good and the films good or they’re not. Complaining that someone’s obituary was small and they were an excellent film maker seems like closing the stable door after the horse bolted. Did Tilda make many films with this outstanding woman?? If not why not if she was so fantastic??? Probably because she was Ukrainian and most of the films were in Russian. If it’s not linked to Hollywood and not a big money, blockbuster then unfortunately you may not become widely known or even famous. A quick google search shows she made films generally in the same geographical area and used local actors. That’s hardly our fault that she never became a world renowned director. Anyone see or hear any publicity about her last film “Вечное возвращение. Кастинг” or even how to pronounce it??? Probably not
Conned C.17/05/2019 13:46
Then what explains all the male directors we've never heard of either
Jason M.17/05/2019 11:48
Likes a cup of tea
Terra S.17/05/2019 09:28
The Matrix and Terminator were written by a woman.
Ian G.17/05/2019 09:05
Get over it!! Just face it men are better actors than women.
Elidon K.17/05/2019 08:45
Hahahaa coz womans not beter the mans thats the problem mans make beter films so get ower with it
John L.17/05/2019 08:28
Maybe thats the propaganda she is pushing .life it self is hard so get over it ffs.what about the amazone rain forest rhinos elephants or the amount of plastic
Joao P.17/05/2019 08:21
Spoke like an ancient one...😊
Richard H.17/05/2019 07:49
Oh here we go again...listen lady! That director u mentioned the one with the small obituary...literally never heard of her...so she cant be that amazing or I'd have watched her movies...you cant be credited for something just because of your gender...if you want better recognition..do better work!!!
Martin E.17/05/2019 07:24
Maybe , just maybe they’re shite 👍🏻