What is the "Riz test"?

Here's a way to see if a Muslim character on television or in a film is based on a lazy cultural stereotype. Put them to the Riz test. 🕌
1 comment
Jabra G.12/07/2019 04:34
I agree with this. But there is a problem with this video. It is the fact that the stereotype equally leads to misperceptions and stereotyping Arab-Christians, Indonesian-Christians, Pakistani-Christians, etc. Western viewers equally apply the stereotype to all the people who live in Muslim countries regardless of their religion.