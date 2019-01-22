back

What is the "Riz test"?

Here's a way to see if a Muslim character on television or in a film is based on a lazy cultural stereotype. Put them to the Riz test. 🕌

22/01/2019 17:33

And even more

  1. The Battle of Cable Street

  2. Meanwhile... in Hong Kong

  3. Milkshakes and other food as protest tools

  4. Extinction Rebellion protest in House of Commons

  5. Laura Smith takes down Boris Johnson in parliament

  6. EU Supergirl on political campaigning

1 comment

  • Jabra G.
    12/07/2019 04:34

    I agree with this. But there is a problem with this video. It is the fact that the stereotype equally leads to misperceptions and stereotyping Arab-Christians, Indonesian-Christians, Pakistani-Christians, etc. Western viewers equally apply the stereotype to all the people who live in Muslim countries regardless of their religion.