Think again about foie gras
It's a traditional delicacy for French Christmas, but foie gras can cause huge suffering for ducks and geese. Here's something to think about before stuffing your mouth.
24/12/2018 17:07updated: 20/05/2019 15:57
37 comments
Kelly A.02/01/2019 19:00
I don’t know whats more disgusting.. this video or the heartless comments being posted 😡
Kev D.02/01/2019 10:56
If you did that to a human it would be awful, however ducks and people are not the same. If it’s done right the ducks are perfectly healthy, the enlarged liver is not a serious health issue that it is in humans. The method of feeding is also not as barbaric as it looks because again ducks and humans are very different. I don’t eat it so I’m not bothered either way but if you are going to care about animals welfare then you should understand their anatomy and not just be anthropomorphising
Peter H.01/01/2019 01:51
I've never eaten it or would like to eat it, but I wish would stop force feeding me disturbing stuff like this on the news feed !.
Lee R.01/01/2019 01:04
Disgusting French habit 👎🙁
Alekss V.31/12/2018 22:27
:O ?
Garry P.31/12/2018 21:42
Thats just plain cruel
Hisni B.31/12/2018 19:34
wew terorizing animals
Rodolfos C.31/12/2018 18:53
"to no longer eat FROIS gras" Pamela Anderson... some people can't even learn how to pronounce the things they read.
Caroline L.31/12/2018 18:19
😩😩😩r
Íñigo N.31/12/2018 17:56
Guess what I will have for dinner
Vladimir D.31/12/2018 16:51
I will never give up eating it 🙂
Monika W.31/12/2018 16:37
Didn't even know this is how it was produced. That's really pure cruelty.
Panagiotis A.31/12/2018 16:01
Is this some type of advertisement? I want some now
Carina Ș.31/12/2018 15:04
man...
Vlatko M.31/12/2018 12:33
Who dafuq cares for one porno actress have to say ?
Vicky P.31/12/2018 11:41
what I was talking about
Ahmed N.31/12/2018 08:05
Haha people are getting dumber every year
Jay O.31/12/2018 08:00
Looks delicious , I'm gonna try it now. Thanks Pam.
Maialen A.31/12/2018 07:42
Only a Monster can do this OMG
Kene U.31/12/2018 06:52
Searching google maps for the nearest french restraunt.