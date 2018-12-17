back

This Skydiving Grandma is Not Slowing Down

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Nope- it's a 102-year-old skydiving great grandma! 😲

17/12/2018 15:01
  • 141.8k
  • 80

52 comments

  • Raintafika M.
    23/12/2019 14:47

    akaman lah. 😨👌👌👌👌

  • Christine M.
    25/12/2018 22:58

    😊

  • Zineb K.
    25/12/2018 22:51

    😍😍😍

  • Хүрэлболд Э.
    25/12/2018 20:07

    wooow

  • Larry M.
    25/12/2018 19:56

    I thank u lady for what u do for others much love for u make god bless u with more in ur life

  • Aboubaker A.
    25/12/2018 19:25

    Gratula

  • Aboubaker A.
    25/12/2018 19:25

    Fantastic

  • Yu Y.
    25/12/2018 13:44

    Mon

  • Sarah A.
    25/12/2018 03:53

    hum b esi age mn apny shooq pory karein gy😉😉

  • Diane L.
    25/12/2018 01:32

    Kenn Magbanuaa hakhakhak

  • Imane L.
    25/12/2018 00:42

    😍

  • Ana P.
    24/12/2018 23:32

    why can I seeing you doing this 😭😂

  • Rana A.
    24/12/2018 20:01

    speaking of skydiving 😂

  • Urwa F.
    23/12/2018 20:57

    bruh she can do it

  • Czassy B.
    23/12/2018 20:34

    kaya din natin 🤗

  • Sruthi M.
    23/12/2018 19:02

    huh

  • Ashin T.
    23/12/2018 18:58

    impressive

  • Judy Z.
    23/12/2018 18:39

    wow😂

  • Farah H.
    23/12/2018 18:01

    da el 3agoza 3amltha w anta lesa 😂😂😂

  • Shamsher A.
    23/12/2018 17:29

    Great