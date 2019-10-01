back

If I was a wife... around the world

If I was a wife in Singapore, the law allows my husband to sexually assault me- as long as I am over the age of 13. This is what it's like to be a wife in other countries around the world.

01/10/2019 16:22updated: 02/10/2019 07:34
5 comments

  • Leanne E.
    30/10/2019 14:40

    😭😢😢

  • Akhil Korrapati
    16/10/2019 13:33

    omgg

  • Janis G.
    05/10/2019 16:41

    Our world isn't anymore civilised than 100 years ago .. its pathetic but why would men change it they love it the way it is

  • Himanshu S.
    02/10/2019 13:22

    Wtf

  • Jonathan S.
    01/10/2019 17:33

    If