Muslim astronaut in space during Ramadan

How do you fast and pray in a place where the sun rises and sets 16 times a day? 🚀🌌
Louiza Z.13/06/2018 01:04
للضرورة أحكام فإنه على سفر ,و الله أعلم
Chems E.12/06/2018 18:50
المسافر لا يصوم..كان أخر كلام الرسول :ليس من البر الصيام في السفر...إنتهى
Tribhuvan K.12/06/2018 14:05
fasting is not order from suprem god it is om order is not suprem
Hicham B.12/06/2018 09:18
في حكم المسافر والله اعلم
ورفله أ.11/06/2018 19:03
فين المكان
Burhan K.11/06/2018 14:48
sidhe uaragta?
Hamza T.11/06/2018 08:24
صنع الله سبحانه وتعالى
Ali H.11/06/2018 02:34
Incredible , nothing but respect, this is what any Muslim should aim for.
Usama A.10/06/2018 15:07
شورئ س.10/06/2018 11:52
Imed B.10/06/2018 10:51
He’s considered a traveling man so by religion, he’s not required to fast but I applaud him for doing it anyways!
شرف ا.09/06/2018 22:03
Amina M.09/06/2018 12:34
يصوم يفطر بالنسبة الى اقرب دولة منهم يكون فيها الشروق والغروب والله اعلم
Khaled J.09/06/2018 03:57
