Muslim astronaut in space during Ramadan

How do you fast and pray in a place where the sun rises and sets 16 times a day? 🚀🌌

08/06/2018 07:00
14 comments

  • Louiza Z.
    13/06/2018 01:04

    للضرورة أحكام فإنه على سفر ,و الله أعلم

  • Chems E.
    12/06/2018 18:50

    المسافر لا يصوم..كان أخر كلام الرسول :ليس من البر الصيام في السفر...إنتهى

  • Tribhuvan K.
    12/06/2018 14:05

    fasting is not order from suprem god it is om order is not suprem

  • Hicham B.
    12/06/2018 09:18

    في حكم المسافر والله اعلم

  • ورفله أ.
    11/06/2018 19:03

    فين المكان

  • Burhan K.
    11/06/2018 14:48

    sidhe uaragta?

  • Hamza T.
    11/06/2018 08:24

    صنع الله سبحانه وتعالى

  • Ali H.
    11/06/2018 02:34

    Incredible , nothing but respect, this is what any Muslim should aim for.

  • Usama A.
    10/06/2018 15:07

    this guy !

  • شورئ س.
    10/06/2018 11:52

    الله

  • Imed B.
    10/06/2018 10:51

    He’s considered a traveling man so by religion, he’s not required to fast but I applaud him for doing it anyways!

  • شرف ا.
    09/06/2018 22:03

    ڤ

  • Amina M.
    09/06/2018 12:34

    يصوم يفطر بالنسبة الى اقرب دولة منهم يكون فيها الشروق والغروب والله اعلم

  • Khaled J.
    09/06/2018 03:57

    Fear allah