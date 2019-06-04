back

Pressure on women in the royal family

Always smiling, always picture perfect- even in the hours after giving birth. What does the pressure to be flawless do to women in the royal family? 👸🏾

04/06/2019 16:26updated: 04/06/2019 16:52
25 comments

  • Andy A.
    13/06/2019 17:07

    give over all this balderdash, Some of us have enough pride in ourselves to want to look our best whoever we are.

  • Valerie R.
    13/06/2019 16:05

    What a load of tosh...!!!

  • Valerie R.
    13/06/2019 16:02

    Who's Kate Middleton???

  • Ferdinand P.
    13/06/2019 10:53

    When I think of all the Pressure they’re under...I can’t stop Crying.

  • Nicky B.
    12/06/2019 21:58

    I’ve no idea why this even needs to be a thing we need to analyse? Is this another of those Mickey Mouse degree courses?

  • Ethel C.
    12/06/2019 09:52

    Who are these WE people go on about. I love the royal family but because of all the news reports etc I wouldn't want their life for a day. Well may be a diamond ring or some pearl earrings but all the hype about them is crazy. I'll just be happy with me.

  • Moira F.
    12/06/2019 09:08

    That’s their job, that’s how they earn some of their money at least, your’s seems to be talking, leave them be.

  • Lisa B.
    11/06/2019 22:19

    As a Midwife’s they are beautiful mothers x they have just given birth, if they want Make up on let Them if They don’t who cares x life is is so precious and beautiful X

  • Janet H.
    11/06/2019 18:27

    Leave them to get on with their lives.....

  • Sendi G.
    11/06/2019 18:22

    I was swollen from face to toe after given birth to my kids, and my best pictures are of me all swollen holding my babies, I didn’t even had my family with me, not to talk of professional makeup artist, hairstylist and whatever privilege the rich have access to. I don’t know what woman in her right mind will compare herself with the royal family’s births. If you love yourself, no body’s life will bother you.

  • Sandra N.
    11/06/2019 16:45

    Oh shut up

  • Vee C.
    11/06/2019 08:29

    so the thought only came when Archie was born🤨 poor Megan when someone thinks about negative news they use her as an example

  • Emily B.
    11/06/2019 05:45

    What an absolute load of bs...get a real job love,🤣

  • Maxine Y.
    11/06/2019 05:44

    You need some make up on 😳😂👌

  • June H.
    10/06/2019 22:23

    Couldn't care less

  • Peggy K.
    10/06/2019 21:08

    please not again the royal familey love them but this is stupid

  • Samuel H.
    09/06/2019 22:04

    The monarchy oppresses women! *Has had two very successful, loved, independence femail monarchs*

  • Kim R.
    09/06/2019 19:24

    I couldn’t watch this purely because she couldn’t keep her bloody head still, very off putting!!

  • Elayne W.
    09/06/2019 19:04

    Boring let a man open a door for you

  • Carol A.
    09/06/2019 17:41

    Omg u people talk some shite ,ffs get a life bet if harry had ask u to marry him u wouldn't have said no🤢