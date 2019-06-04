back
Pressure on women in the royal family
Always smiling, always picture perfect- even in the hours after giving birth. What does the pressure to be flawless do to women in the royal family? 👸🏾
04/06/2019 16:26updated: 04/06/2019 16:52
25 comments
Andy A.13/06/2019 17:07
give over all this balderdash, Some of us have enough pride in ourselves to want to look our best whoever we are.
Valerie R.13/06/2019 16:05
What a load of tosh...!!!
Valerie R.13/06/2019 16:02
Who's Kate Middleton???
Ferdinand P.13/06/2019 10:53
When I think of all the Pressure they’re under...I can’t stop Crying.
Nicky B.12/06/2019 21:58
I’ve no idea why this even needs to be a thing we need to analyse? Is this another of those Mickey Mouse degree courses?
Ethel C.12/06/2019 09:52
Who are these WE people go on about. I love the royal family but because of all the news reports etc I wouldn't want their life for a day. Well may be a diamond ring or some pearl earrings but all the hype about them is crazy. I'll just be happy with me.
Moira F.12/06/2019 09:08
That’s their job, that’s how they earn some of their money at least, your’s seems to be talking, leave them be.
Lisa B.11/06/2019 22:19
As a Midwife’s they are beautiful mothers x they have just given birth, if they want Make up on let Them if They don’t who cares x life is is so precious and beautiful X
Janet H.11/06/2019 18:27
Leave them to get on with their lives.....
Sendi G.11/06/2019 18:22
I was swollen from face to toe after given birth to my kids, and my best pictures are of me all swollen holding my babies, I didn’t even had my family with me, not to talk of professional makeup artist, hairstylist and whatever privilege the rich have access to. I don’t know what woman in her right mind will compare herself with the royal family’s births. If you love yourself, no body’s life will bother you.
Sandra N.11/06/2019 16:45
Oh shut up
Vee C.11/06/2019 08:29
so the thought only came when Archie was born🤨 poor Megan when someone thinks about negative news they use her as an example
Emily B.11/06/2019 05:45
What an absolute load of bs...get a real job love,🤣
Maxine Y.11/06/2019 05:44
You need some make up on 😳😂👌
June H.10/06/2019 22:23
Couldn't care less
Peggy K.10/06/2019 21:08
please not again the royal familey love them but this is stupid
Samuel H.09/06/2019 22:04
The monarchy oppresses women! *Has had two very successful, loved, independence femail monarchs*
Kim R.09/06/2019 19:24
I couldn’t watch this purely because she couldn’t keep her bloody head still, very off putting!!
Elayne W.09/06/2019 19:04
Boring let a man open a door for you
Carol A.09/06/2019 17:41
Omg u people talk some shite ,ffs get a life bet if harry had ask u to marry him u wouldn't have said no🤢