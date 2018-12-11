back
Pup saved from rubble in Syria reunited with Soldier
“I feel like it may come across that I saved Barrie’s life, but I feel like she saved mine.” After seven months apart, this soldier and the pup he saved have finally been reunited. Here is their story. 🐶💕
Benoni C.31/12/2018 16:43
Impresionant!
Gilbert B.31/12/2018 14:16
I B like that to, if I was in the war sone
Ana R.30/12/2018 22:08
GOD BLESS YOU
Aurelian N.29/12/2018 23:39
Sead!
Ksenija S.25/12/2018 15:19
Sve se moze kad imas dobru volju.
Elena T.25/12/2018 08:29
Frumos si emotionant .
Malbora M.24/12/2018 22:23
Bravoooooooooooooooooooo
Slobodan T.23/12/2018 00:26
svaka čast brate
Rozana N.21/12/2018 00:21
Zemra e vogel 😓😓😓🙏🙏
Florbela M.17/12/2018 01:45
Thank yo very much.
Nermin H.15/12/2018 23:31
Whay the dog is out alone , tell me you stupid people????
Sherif O.12/12/2018 19:09
Ma perce non guardate ance pu nalto ce ance ibanbini ce ucideno nel mondo sono come col cucolo 😢
Mzahed A.12/12/2018 14:28
What a world we are living we are bombing other human beings and than we feel proud to save a pup. Wish all human live peacefully so animals could get benefits of our peace. Unfortunately it is opposite nowadays....!
Gerald W.12/12/2018 11:25
Wish there was more like him ❤️