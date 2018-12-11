back

Pup saved from rubble in Syria reunited with Soldier

“I feel like it may come across that I saved Barrie’s life, but I feel like she saved mine.” After seven months apart, this soldier and the pup he saved have finally been reunited. Here is their story. 🐶💕

11/12/2018 18:08
  • 1.1m
  • 45

And even more

  1. The life of Karl Marx

  2. Raymond Watson made art out of a troubled past

  3. These dancers don't let their wheelchairs stop them

  4. A mixed marriage during the Troubles of Northern Ireland

  5. The paddle boarder with Pacific ambition

  6. The last French lighthouse keepers

14 comments

  • Benoni C.
    31/12/2018 16:43

    Impresionant!

  • Gilbert B.
    31/12/2018 14:16

    I B like that to, if I was in the war sone

  • Ana R.
    30/12/2018 22:08

    GOD BLESS YOU

  • Aurelian N.
    29/12/2018 23:39

    Sead!

  • Ksenija S.
    25/12/2018 15:19

    Sve se moze kad imas dobru volju.

  • Elena T.
    25/12/2018 08:29

    Frumos si emotionant .

  • Malbora M.
    24/12/2018 22:23

    Bravoooooooooooooooooooo

  • Slobodan T.
    23/12/2018 00:26

    svaka čast brate

  • Rozana N.
    21/12/2018 00:21

    Zemra e vogel 😓😓😓🙏🙏

  • Florbela M.
    17/12/2018 01:45

    Thank yo very much.

  • Nermin H.
    15/12/2018 23:31

    Whay the dog is out alone , tell me you stupid people????

  • Sherif O.
    12/12/2018 19:09

    Ma perce non guardate ance pu nalto ce ance ibanbini ce ucideno nel mondo sono come col cucolo 😢

  • Mzahed A.
    12/12/2018 14:28

    What a world we are living we are bombing other human beings and than we feel proud to save a pup. Wish all human live peacefully so animals could get benefits of our peace. Unfortunately it is opposite nowadays....!

  • Gerald W.
    12/12/2018 11:25

    Wish there was more like him ❤️