Redemption Roasters make and serve coffee from prison

This coffee shop and roastery is reducing reoffending in the UK by training and employing young prisoners.
4 comments
Vincent M.07/03/2019 21:18
The problem with chances is that when the hand is extended, it's more often than not, sh*t upon. No one likes a sh*tty hand. Eventually the hand refuses to reach out again.
Daniel H.07/03/2019 11:10
I’m not sure the name is the most appropriate. Redemption Roasters 😂
Gareth R.07/03/2019 10:10
How much do they get paid?
George H.07/03/2019 09:19
Brilliant