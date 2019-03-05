back

Redemption Roasters make and serve coffee from prison

This coffee shop and roastery is reducing reoffending in the UK by training and employing young prisoners.

05/03/2019 16:22
4 comments

  • Vincent M.
    07/03/2019 21:18

    The problem with chances is that when the hand is extended, it's more often than not, sh*t upon. No one likes a sh*tty hand. Eventually the hand refuses to reach out again.

  • Daniel H.
    07/03/2019 11:10

    I’m not sure the name is the most appropriate. Redemption Roasters 😂

  • Gareth R.
    07/03/2019 10:10

    How much do they get paid?

  • George H.
    07/03/2019 09:19

    Brilliant