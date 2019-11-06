back
The Battle of Cable Street
Proud fascists marched through the streets of British cities 80 years ago. This is the story of how one community came together to defeat them at the Battle of Cable Street- a message which still resonates today.
8 comments
Nicholas T.16/10/2019 09:14
Oswald Mosley & his Facists are pure scum
Ahmad A.15/10/2019 04:12
I remember this guy from peaky blinders.
Wendy H.09/10/2019 22:51
He looks totally unhinged.
Deividas B.09/10/2019 17:20
Peaky Blinders
Ali N.09/10/2019 16:07
peaky blinder season 5 me yahi sab dikhaya h
Gary R.09/10/2019 15:25
Need Tommy Shelby and the Peaky Blinders to sort that lot of Fascists out 😂😂
Ivan B.09/10/2019 15:14
always confront...thanks mister 👍❤️
Prothit S.09/10/2019 14:39
dekkkk