The ragpickers of Bulgaria

She is paid barely nothing and suffers daily scorn for being one of Bulgaria's "ragpickers." \n\nBut there are people fighting for her, and others, to get recognition for their valuable work.
11 comments
Simeon Y.30/05/2019 13:09
Very dumb article thou. Trashing bins in centre of the city and making clouds of dust with who knows what kind of bacteria and mold from that waste...No 10x, make it happen in London if you really like it. If you dont want it in your city than we will make NGO "Trash dust for London" and start to support trash bin hunters for you.
Mihail G.29/05/2019 14:42
Maybe NGOs should fight for the EU to subsidise the price for recycled paper, plastic and glass.
Tony D.29/05/2019 11:49
Welcome to Bulgaria guys
Tair R.29/05/2019 08:26
Bulgaria
Miroslav C.29/05/2019 06:15
Welcome to EU..
Kalin G.28/05/2019 13:23
кво ста пичои
Everest S.27/05/2019 10:14
Same thing in Albania
Antun D.27/05/2019 06:00
You should see things in Croatia...
любовь в.25/05/2019 20:23
Same here in Ukraine. They are underestimated and it is bad.
Goran F.25/05/2019 13:02
Same thing in Croatia.
Gergana G.24/05/2019 21:20
This woman is retired and she does it (as well as 99% of the others) because she needs the little money she would collect by returning them. Large percent of elderly people in Bulgaria are subjected to poverty during the extreme low pensions they receive.