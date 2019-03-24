back
War grinds on in Yemen
A child dies every 10 minutes in Yemen, where war continues to ravage the country. This Yemeni NGO worker explains the situation from her first-hand experience, calling on countries to stop feeding the conflict with arms sales.
24/03/2019 15:02
7 comments
Farah M.02/04/2019 22:00
I am very sorry, that country
Jacob F.02/04/2019 21:40
All that money that has been given to ‘charity’ yet nothing ever changes. Think about it.
Ashley B.02/04/2019 20:15
Not being funny but my whole life we as a country have been sending money to poverty stricken countries and nothing seems to have gotten better surely the billions of trillions you have received should have atleast made a difference a small dent... why don't you all as a country go plead to your government for the money the steal from you all it's yours our country gave it to the people of these countries not to their greedy disgusting leaders to enjoy rich luxury lives
Leon D.02/04/2019 18:44
Although it bad se have a crisis in the UK that needs sorting
Lorrie J.29/03/2019 19:33
So 😢 I wish I could save them!
Amadou D.24/03/2019 20:47
L'Arabie saoudite est à l'origine de tout ceci
Imran K.24/03/2019 16:59
ALL CREDITS GOES TO SAUIDI ARABIA AND ALL OTHERS SO CALLED MUSLIM COUNTRIES THOSE ARE LIVING IN LUXSARY WHERE AS PEOPLE STARVING DIEING AND SO ON....