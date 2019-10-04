back
Migrant rescue captain Carola Rackete on the migration crisis
“If you break something, you have to repair it.” Carola Rackete was the migrant rescue captain of @seawatchprojekt 3 and has saved the lives of hundreds of migrants, deying international laws. Today, she has something to tell us:
04/10/2019 13:25
Francis Z.05/10/2019 18:04
Why aren't the migrants doing anything to fix their own countries? They are fleeing terror. Why does the rest of the world have to fight for them? And why aren't any Muslim countries taking any of them in?
Amelia N.05/10/2019 04:45
You really talk rubbish.
Jane S.04/10/2019 15:34
So her idea is to taxi anybody from Libia to Italy,as she did.
Darren S.04/10/2019 13:33
People like this woman are the real problem,we need to protect our borders and stop them from abusing our systems.this woman needs to be arrested and sent to a reconditioning centre for all our benefits