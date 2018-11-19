back
Police attacked in South London
These police officers were brutally attacked by youths in South London on a video captured by a passerby. Police say budget cuts have contributed to a 34% rise in attacks against them since 2013.
19/11/2018 18:17
66 comments
Ryan G.26/11/2018 12:02
Straight from the dirty townships of africa. You let these blacks in wat you gonna get. Roses
Simon W.22/11/2018 00:24
Everyone saying police should carry guns needs to stfu!! Like that will make things better!!! Next the police will be shooting and killing kids like in Amerikkka 👎🏽
Euan N.21/11/2018 17:24
Is this not what tazers are for??
Mohammed H.21/11/2018 16:26
Nothing to do with mr khan it’s there parents fault for there up bringing
Sean M.20/11/2018 20:04
It's the police don't stop taking the easy option of targeting motorists and generally law abiding citizens then no one will stand up for them.
Reiss F.20/11/2018 19:58
When I see filth like that attacking two people for just doing their job you just can't help but want to see such filth (the attackers) cleared off the streets for good
Mark J.20/11/2018 19:55
A set up by the police themselves? why? To eventually bring in laws to stop people filing the police? and to call for the police to be armed?
Bob H.20/11/2018 19:41
Then if you have a shortage of officers stop dressing them up in high heels to show support for gay pride, stop persecuting people throwing sandwiches at buildings, and stop putting whole detective squads on people dressing up for a carnival , and get back to being police officers. Then we read that you want the public to report to them any incident they are offended by , even though they are not against the law, so they can swoop down on these awful people. The police failed the public over the dreadful grooming gangs they let get away with the most awful depredations for decades, and yet you have swarms of officers spare to descend on Tommy Robinson at the drop of a hat. Stop protecting monsters and do your job in protecting the public.
Shaz R.20/11/2018 19:37
Loll
Collette S.20/11/2018 19:26
Gang of cowardly scum 😡
Marc P.20/11/2018 19:19
BRING BACK THE BIRCH😡
Luciano D.20/11/2018 19:07
Easy to sort out even on police being short in staff. 1 - police officers should have more legal support from the parliament, 2 - gangs should fall under anti-terrorist law, 3 - police should again be given right to stop and search, 4 - give officers guns and training.
Rich D.20/11/2018 18:58
The police officer didn't give up. Respect.
Trevor W.20/11/2018 18:55
Scum like these all over the country should be shot on the spot. Time for the police to be armed - especially now they're well under manned (or woman ed for the PC brigade)
Damon P.20/11/2018 18:43
Police need guns on the streets to sort these c#### out !
Gareth B.20/11/2018 18:21
time to stop pampering the youth - wake up UK or we are heading for serious trouble - every crime is on the rise and you are doing nothing about it - government and mayor of London are a joke
Lee H.20/11/2018 18:11
What colour was they?
James P.20/11/2018 18:11
All police have is paper and pen
Terry M.20/11/2018 18:10
Guns are issued shoot the vermin cleanse the streets , courts do youre job NO leniant sentences
Andy R.20/11/2018 18:02
Boo hoo I have no respect for the police when they turn a blind eye to rape gangs