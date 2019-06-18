back

UK bans sexist ads

Scenes with men who can't change nappies and where women are doing all the housework are now going to be a thing of the past in UK ads.

18/06/2019 13:03updated: 18/06/2019 13:19
5 comments

  • Grace C.
    19/06/2019 22:51

    Im sorry but how is the ballerina one enforcing stereotypes?? It's a baby doing a beautiful arabesque and then a "grown up" version of them doing it en Pointe. I understand the other ones but that to be seems to be a stupid example 🤦‍♀️

  • Nathan P.
    19/06/2019 22:17

    That boy putting lipstick and mascara on 😂😂😂

  • Jack C.
    19/06/2019 21:50

    This is so stupid

  • Kyle S.
    19/06/2019 21:21

    Knife crime: Not a problem. Spicy advert: Banned

  • Amber G.
    19/06/2019 15:32

    no