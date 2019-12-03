Science and Technology
Code First: Girls wants to break women into tech
The UK vs the Netherlands on floods
- 140.5k
- 600
- 130
Trains in Japan vs. Britain
- 113.5k
- 295
- 46
Meet Helen Sharman, the first British astronaut to go into space
Lobster plastic
- 544.6k
- 13
- 0
The meat farmer who went vegan
- 207.5k
- 84
- 28
Top 3 fatbergs
- 203.8k
- 154
- 102
The e-book for visually impaired people
- 630.1k
- 438
- 21
The state of surveillance in the UK
- 27.9k
- 2
- 1
Cyberbullying in the UK
- 25.7k
- 88
- 3
His arm is straight out of a video game
- 97.8k
- 985
- 20
The life of Stephen Hawking
- 445.0k
- 496
- 18
Robot makes history in UK Parliament
- 120.3k
- 489
- 15
Where the internet of things and domestic abuse meet
- 38.8k
- 6
- 0
The forgotten women of computer science
- 130.6k
- 659
- 15
A lifetime spent inspiring women scientists
- 68.3k
- 783
- 20