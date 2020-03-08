back
Fairphone, a smartphone made with parts that can be repaired
"Do we need a product every year again?" Bas van Abel has created Fairphone, a smartphone made with parts that can be repaired or replaced. Here is why.
03/03/2020 17:52updated: 24/08/2020 12:33
11 comments
Dorian B.08/03/2020 16:51
Wasn't this straight up debunked and also Nintendo make amazingly resilient and long lasting products
Daniel I.08/03/2020 12:52
next phone for you I hope, eco warrior up standing citizen
Ellie J.08/03/2020 07:42
I want this !! See this why I have kept my p phone 4, for so long. Poor babes in Africa make new phones.
Emanuel C.08/03/2020 01:16
you need this phone 😂
Paul B.07/03/2020 21:38
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=LAh8HryVaeY&t=0m54s
Mikey M.07/03/2020 21:11
modular components so it’s easily repaired. Interesting
Tom D.07/03/2020 03:29
Anti planed obsolescence at it’s finest 👍🏻 I salute you
Jonathan S.06/03/2020 22:38
Or just upgrade your phone every few years
Jack M.05/03/2020 21:39
Top work 👊🏻🤘🏻
Kameron W.05/03/2020 20:17
Samuel Kent
Darcey F.05/03/2020 16:57
Sean