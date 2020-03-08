back

Fairphone, a smartphone made with parts that can be repaired

"Do we need a product every year again?" Bas van Abel has created Fairphone, a smartphone made with parts that can be repaired or replaced. Here is why.

03/03/2020 17:52updated: 24/08/2020 12:33
  • 32.8k
  • 15

11 comments

  • Dorian B.
    08/03/2020 16:51

    Wasn't this straight up debunked and also Nintendo make amazingly resilient and long lasting products

  • Daniel I.
    08/03/2020 12:52

    next phone for you I hope, eco warrior up standing citizen

  • Ellie J.
    08/03/2020 07:42

    I want this !! See this why I have kept my p phone 4, for so long. Poor babes in Africa make new phones.

  • Emanuel C.
    08/03/2020 01:16

    you need this phone 😂

  • Paul B.
    07/03/2020 21:38

    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=LAh8HryVaeY&t=0m54s

  • Mikey M.
    07/03/2020 21:11

    modular components so it’s easily repaired. Interesting

  • Tom D.
    07/03/2020 03:29

    Anti planed obsolescence at it’s finest 👍🏻 I salute you

  • Jonathan S.
    06/03/2020 22:38

    Or just upgrade your phone every few years

  • Jack M.
    05/03/2020 21:39

    Top work 👊🏻🤘🏻

  • Kameron W.
    05/03/2020 20:17

    Samuel Kent

  • Darcey F.
    05/03/2020 16:57

    Sean

