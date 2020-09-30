back
Nespresso's commitment: 4.5 million trees planted since 2014
"Trees enrich the soil, regulate the water cycle, preserve and regenerate biodiversity." Agriculture with trees: this is the concept behind agroforestry. Since 2014, Nespresso has planted 4.5 million trees in and around coffee farms, including 2.8 million trees with PUR Projet. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
30/09/2020 22:34
Harris H.3 days
England needs help on our moorlands!
Brad M.6 days
Owen L.24/09/2020 16:03
Am I right in thinking that the company is owned by nestle one of the most evil companies worldwide 🤔
Rdkmrs D.21/09/2020 06:24
Thank you for initiative for paying back our nature is a wonderful gesture .... Is a vice versa system - put your money and ideas where your financial recourses came from . ... Well done Nepresso 🙏🏻😘
Jim M.20/09/2020 17:40
Don't get me wrong it's marvelous that the company is making an effort but I have a few questions. Is this classed as regenerative agriculture? Do you use micro biology to help regulate the bacteria in the soil? Is it fair trade? Are you using eco friendly materials and contains, do you have carbon re capture plants at the sites of your factory's as well as just planting trees. I ask because planting trees along isn't enough to offset carbon emissions and doesn't remove carbon monoxide or the soot particles. Are the companies materials bio renewable, recyled, bio degradable and or free from cfcs and other environmental toxins.
Dean W.19/09/2020 17:41
Neil H.19/09/2020 05:06
I do wish people wouldn't automatically say conventional agriculture. There's no sutch thing and every farmer I know is passionate about their soil.
Ebo K.18/09/2020 16:19
Vicki L.18/09/2020 13:52
