Nespresso's commitment: 4.5 million trees planted since 2014

"Trees enrich the soil, regulate the water cycle, preserve and regenerate biodiversity." Agriculture with trees: this is the concept behind agroforestry. Since 2014, Nespresso has planted 4.5 million trees in and around coffee farms, including 2.8 million trees with PUR Projet. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand