back

The e-book for visually impaired people

Here's how one small British firm hopes to bring a digital revolution to the visually impaired- and reverse the decline in Braille literacy across the world.

15/01/2019 15:25updated: 07/02/2019 17:50
  • 630.1k
  • 21

And even more

  1. Improving shopping for people with disabilities

  2. Fighting for disability in business

  3. The life story of Alan Moore

  4. The Battle of Cable Street

  5. 3 reasons for the protests in Lebanon

  6. Binita's fight for women's right to education

12 comments

  • Dan F.
    30/01/2019 06:05

    Luke Pembroke here you go mate

  • Lucy B.
    28/01/2019 19:26

    ... I found this interesting

  • Zack L.
    28/01/2019 16:01

    Guy has a rank nail

  • Jonathan T.
    28/01/2019 09:44

    Great job on the subtitles... I'm sure the blind love listening to the twinkly music while they miss the content ;)

  • Kayla B.
    28/01/2019 08:33

    so cool

  • Karl L.
    27/01/2019 16:05

    👍👍mie

  • Abbie B.
    26/01/2019 21:51

    this is so simple someone should have thought of it already!

  • Alex N.
    25/01/2019 15:49

    , I bet you’ll find this absolutely fascinating.

  • Theo L.
    24/01/2019 13:31

    pretty sure the guy at the end is Bert

  • Sam J.
    24/01/2019 07:51

    pretty clever

  • Luca O.
    22/01/2019 18:09

    amazing

  • Dominika K.
    15/01/2019 21:41

    amazing 👍