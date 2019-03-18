back
The meat farmer who went vegan
"It was unbearable." He reared, milked and slaughtered cows for decades, but Jay Wilde at Bradley Nook Farm decided he'd had enough of the cruelty involved in dairy and meat farming and went vegan. This is his story.
18/03/2019 16:16updated: 18/03/2019 16:37
Jude M.23/03/2019 10:23
lol
Jules T.23/03/2019 00:14
Grow a pair mate we have done it for thousands of years! It won’t stop anytime soon. Not when I’m still going anyways
James K.22/03/2019 16:32
I’d love to eat a vegan steak
Jenn P.22/03/2019 08:51
He sounds like he’s been bullied into it, but he does talk about slaughter as though it’s murder of a human, and tbf it’s not something I could do, my grandfather had a farm and traumatised me as a child, thinking I was picking a pet and my grandfather took the goose and wrung it’s neck infront of my, apparently I was hysterical xx
Ollie B.21/03/2019 18:33
Its traumatic for an animal to meet another animal its never met before? Erm.. k
Melissa W.21/03/2019 13:14
'You must have been weak', if anything, he was stronger for making that decision. It's easy to follow what you've always done as it's safe and everyone else is doing it, but it takes a strong person to change their life like he did. Well done to him!
Steffan L.20/03/2019 11:39
ti mynd i ddilyn ffordd hwn ? 🤣
Sohail K.20/03/2019 07:39
Good strategy lol
Roy H.19/03/2019 20:22
I hope he makes a good living on his vegan farm. Good man.
Karen H.19/03/2019 14:14
I wish this amazing man all the luck with his new vegan farm.He deserves it and hopefully other farmers may follow.
Sam J.18/03/2019 23:35
Polly jack isobel jack
Susanna S.18/03/2019 18:33
Aluksi luulin, et tää on joku vitsi, mut ilmeisesti ei. Hoh hoijaa näitten kanssa
Gina P.18/03/2019 17:49
He as a big heart and good human on earth.
Jan H.18/03/2019 17:24
Wonderful human being!
Janis G.18/03/2019 17:02
What a lovely man and he talks sense Irony think I could have taken cows to die so y should he ...Well done may your new vegan venture be very profitable