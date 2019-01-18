Top 3 fatbergs

Beware the FATBERG: The disgusting result of pouring cooking oil down the drain and flushing wetwipes down the toilet. \n\nHere are 3 of the UK's most famous. 🤢💩
41 comments
George B.15/02/2019 20:47
Makes me wonder how they coped when households used newspapers
Tyler J.15/02/2019 18:04
Who cares, its the UK.
Lou L.15/02/2019 14:19
- i thought of you when i saw this!! Enjoy 😁
Scott S.06/02/2019 00:34
... loved that job
Darren M.29/01/2019 18:17
Why don't the council's collect it like the rubbish bins every couple of weeks, in Salou residents leave old oil etc in bottles beside rubbish bins an it gets picked up
Josh M.29/01/2019 15:04
. Can't wait for the fatburg round ours....
Dale P.29/01/2019 11:32
I learnt my lesson...
Richard B.29/01/2019 09:32
lol
Peter D.28/01/2019 21:05
2:11 sure it's the guy that signs in with us
Benno S.28/01/2019 16:00
this is why I don’t believe in pouring cooling oil down the drain
Shane J.28/01/2019 00:21
why you shouldn’t throw wet wipes down the toilet
Jake S.26/01/2019 22:53
haha
Keir D.26/01/2019 05:35
Wait for number 2
Perry R.25/01/2019 17:56
Heather Robson
Jacob W.25/01/2019 13:10
Wetwipes should be biodegradable
Mark F.24/01/2019 22:25
Miss cleaning the sewers 😂
Jordan W.24/01/2019 21:23
told ya no masks
Ryan T.24/01/2019 20:18
😖
Dwayne S.24/01/2019 19:49
George Pawsey
Gary B.24/01/2019 13:03
Could there be an invention to put filter valve into restaurant sinks too determine what one is draining oil down the sink instead of disposing it the right way??