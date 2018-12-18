back

Meet the urban mermaid

"The more people laugh, the better the idea." Come join Lindsey Cole the Urban Mermaid on her whimsical quest to save the planet. 🐬🏊‍♀️🐬

18/12/2018 14:25
  • 110.7k
  • 34

22 comments

  • Lucy H.
    22/12/2018 20:23

    The world needs more She-ra’s like you Linds! Love you dearly (and sorry not sorry for laughing along the way)! 🧜🏼‍♀️👍🏼🎉 Xx

  • Morwhenna W.
    20/12/2018 16:53

    have you seen this?

  • Charlotte W.
    20/12/2018 10:52

    Incredible

  • Alex W.
    20/12/2018 07:47

    It's brill 😘😍Go Lindsay!

  • Harriet H.
    20/12/2018 07:00

    I wonder if she uses alge bra

  • Ollie S.
    20/12/2018 02:13

    mermaids are real bruh

  • Abbie O.
    19/12/2018 22:37

    we’d be deadly mermaids

  • Gerard G.
    19/12/2018 22:20

    get on your mermaid suit and into the Shannon

  • Kara P.
    19/12/2018 21:56

    if this ain’t you

  • Terrie J.
    19/12/2018 20:03

    xxxx

  • Stuart S.
    19/12/2018 20:02

    Awesome achievement! if only supermarkets would give out paper bags Callum Walsh

  • Callum W.
    19/12/2018 18:01

    People like u are the reason I now have to pay 5p for a carrier bag

  • Jessica W.
    19/12/2018 15:14

    time to kick your swimming up a notch!

  • Callum M.
    19/12/2018 09:52

    the bar has been set 😉

  • Alec B.
    19/12/2018 07:28

    Sharon Baur

  • David T.
    19/12/2018 04:14

    Go Lindsay!

  • Simone v.
    19/12/2018 01:30

    Amazing!!! I lived meeting Lindsey when she was in Australia to Walk the Rabbit Proof Fence! 🙂e

  • Lynette C.
    18/12/2018 23:07

    I love you linz ♡♡♡

  • Joe S.
    18/12/2018 22:36

    😀😀

  • Honour M.
    18/12/2018 22:06

    Congratulations Lindsey Cole from all at March of the Mermaids 🙂🐳�rch/