back

Steel Warriors want to turn knives into a force for good

"If it's to stop knife crime.. I will help." This is how calisthenics influencer @Smallspartanjay teamed up with @steelwarriorsgym to design a gym made out of confiscated knives and help get more youth off the streets.

07/10/2019 16:51updated: 07/10/2019 16:52
  • 16.7k
  • 12

And even more

  1. The life of Karl Marx

  2. Raymond Watson made art out of a troubled past

  3. These dancers don't let their wheelchairs stop them

  4. A mixed marriage during the Troubles of Northern Ireland

  5. The paddle boarder with Pacific ambition

  6. The last French lighthouse keepers

7 comments

  • Carl K.
    14/10/2019 13:43

    Well done fammo 👊🏾

  • Kia J.
    13/10/2019 09:55

    Yes JJ 💛

  • Louis B.
    11/10/2019 16:43

    Amazing work bro 🙌🏼

  • Melanie D.
    10/10/2019 09:24

    🙏🏼�arta

  • Touria S.
    09/10/2019 19:00

    Yes J🧡

  • Anthony C.
    08/10/2019 00:16

    Bellend 😂

  • Brut UK
    07/10/2019 16:55

    To see more inspiring stories like that of Steel Warriors, head this way: https://www.redbull.com/gb-en/episodes/changemakers-s1-e1