Steel Warriors want to turn knives into a force for good
"If it's to stop knife crime.. I will help." This is how calisthenics influencer @Smallspartanjay teamed up with @steelwarriorsgym to design a gym made out of confiscated knives and help get more youth off the streets.
07/10/2019 16:51updated: 07/10/2019 16:52
7 comments
Brut UK07/10/2019 16:55
