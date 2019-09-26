10 years ago, he became the first professional rugby player to come out as openly gay. This is the life story of Gareth Thomas. 💪
32 comments
Andy C.30/09/2019 18:19
You are a welsh legend Gareth always will be 🏴🏴🏴👍👍
Ron H.30/09/2019 17:42
I support you Gareth ! I support you !
Carl R.30/09/2019 17:40
Respect m8
Ron H.30/09/2019 17:36
Brave and courageous !
Eric C.30/09/2019 16:33
He has a mental illnes . Needs therapy .
Phil J.30/09/2019 16:21
Who wants to know, this is getting boring now and he just wants publicity. If he is gay, straight black or white then get on with it instead of boring people with this crap
Sarah K.30/09/2019 16:03
❤❤❤❤❤
Mark M.30/09/2019 15:35
Going through your dark days mate, opening up fighting for a cause your a special guy Alfie as far as I’m concerned 👌👍✊
Richard A.30/09/2019 15:22
You can be macho AND shag lads you know. -_-
Rachel T.30/09/2019 15:13
my dad was from Bridgend , i am a post women .
John S.30/09/2019 15:10
There should be more like him brave man
Glen A.30/09/2019 14:59
You have my backing , you are brave man xxx
Ferdinand P.30/09/2019 14:58
So because he’s come out as an Homosexual everyone thinks he’s an Hero..he didn’t want to let people know because he was ashamed of it....what kind of a sexual lifestyle is that he lives that he got to be checked regularly for HIV......Is that people’s idea of an Hero..
Keith R.30/09/2019 14:45
A real Hero..... Gareth has faced his demons and bared his heart and soul. He is an inspiration Alfie. Respect
Bronach M.30/09/2019 14:26
Thank you..you are a star prossional...now you are are trailing star..the best..you openned the issues no one deals with,..fear is from ignorance in HUNDREDS of issuses..thank you for bring it forward now..you total star😎 TO THIS DAY i miss freddie mecury..to this day i feel deeply saddened that he felt he had to " hide" first his sexually, but then his illness....thank god..thank any god..you have told us..and we love you even more! You take care of yourself and help people who go through what you and hundreds of similar friends understand xxxx
Laurence L.30/09/2019 14:18
I say it's the man that counts and not his sexuality good luck to him
Kevin S.30/09/2019 14:06
Respect You have got my support
Andy M.30/09/2019 13:57
No problem with him coming out as gay, im sure his family supported him, but to be so stupid and carless as to contract HIV
Pat J.30/09/2019 13:55
PROUD of him ❣️🌠🌈🌠❣️
Michael R.30/09/2019 13:41
Fighting for his place in the world. Good man