This man wants to swim around Great Britain

Jellyfish stings, a mutilated tongue, freezing water... None of this will stop Ross Edgley swimming around Great Britain without touching land.
Follow Ross' progress in real-time here: https://www.redbull.com/gb-en/projects/great-british-swim