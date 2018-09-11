back

This man wants to swim around Great Britain

Jellyfish stings, a mutilated tongue, freezing water... None of this will stop Ross Edgley swimming around Great Britain without touching land.

11/09/2018 14:04
  • 71.3k
  • 11

Sports 🏋️‍♀️

5 comments

  • Radhouane B.
    14/09/2018 01:15

    Is better than

  • Saciid A.
    12/09/2018 08:40

    kwarama he100malina ladabalanayay 2000m hhh

  • Hayley S.
    11/09/2018 20:08

    this who Simon was talking about x

  • Fernando J.
    11/09/2018 15:08

    Is better to live with a smile,bless.

  • Brut UK
    11/09/2018 14:09

    Follow Ross' progress in real-time here: https://www.redbull.com/gb-en/projects/great-british-swim