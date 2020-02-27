Elisabeth Moss talks feminism

Speaking out and making a difference

“I mean, I felt like it was something that I felt was so important and sort of humbling in a way that there's just this costume that I was wearing. And the fact that it stood for something so much greater than a television show was really a beautiful thing. I do think that women should have the right to do what they want with their bodies.”, Elisabeth Moss reveals.

From a role to a mission

Elisabeth Moss wears this red costume in the TV series “The Handmaid’s Tale,” an adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s famous novel. She portrays a woman forced into sexual slavery who is raped every month by her master so that she will bear his children. For her, this role has gone beyond fiction and inspired her real-life activism.

“With ‘The Handmaid's Tale,’ I remember there was definitely this sense of, 'Oh, this is something that we really need to talk about, this is something we really need to declare.' We need to make sure that people know that we are feminists and that's what we stand for. And it's important to talk about, because apparently not everyone agrees.”, she admits.

Around the world, this uniform has become a symbol of the fight for the right to abortion

In 2019, with other cast members of the series, she participated in a campaign for Planned Parenthood, which provides women with better access to abortion.

“I'm not a politician… I don't have speeches written for me… You know, that's not what I do. But I also think that an institution, a place like Planned Parenthood offers so much, so much health care to women who can't afford it, so much advice and consultation. And, you know, people don't always… They can't always afford to get the right medicine and to get the right examinations, and all of that. And Planned Parenthood is one of the places that you can go to for that, and there's not a lot of them.

Her latest feminist role

Today, in “The Invisible Man”, Elisabeth Moss takes on her latest feminist role: a woman stalked and abused by a man no one can see and considered crazy for it.

“There’s this really interesting analogy for a woman saying something and not being believed or her voice not being heard or her being silenced. For us what was most important was that it was grounded in reality and that it was a drama more than anything else. We wanted it to be very scary but it’s all real, there’s like not really any science fiction in it, it’s a real thing. So, for us it was really important to make it real and truthful, and a real man and a real woman, and a real relationship.”, Moss concludes.

