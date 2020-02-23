Bernie Sanders vs. Michael Bloomberg

Teacher fired for being gay fights back
Hong W.2 hours
wow
Lori B.7 hours
knew
Joan W.8 hours
NO PRESIDENT NEEDED MAYBE THE SENATORS JUST VOTE ON OUR BEHALF 😂😂😂😂
Tanya V.9 hours
I do not know what the answer is to our medical insurance problem. I do know we can look at socialized healthcare in other countries and it doesn’t work. I don’t understand how Bernie Sanders speaks as if he isn’t a millionaire???
Alberto Q.9 hours
What gets me is all these people talking about you can’t get something for nothing really don’t understand. No nothing is free. The government runs off of our taxes. Our taxes are kind of like an investment we Americans pay into. I want a better return on my investment, so should you! I’d like to have my investment return in the form of health care, getting this planet back to better health or we all lose. Why are the super rich and huge corporations getting away with hardly paying taxes but getting back all sorts of kickbacks of our money? We deserve single payer healthcare that’s not free but paid for by our tax dollars and the rich paying into out tax system and the we the people getting better return on our investment. Hey if we don’t fix the planet my grandchildren will suffer tremendously. We are this planets cancer and she will end us all. As far as the free healthcare that’s going to be paid for by us through us paying a little more in taxes, sign me up. Who want to lose their home because our wife or kids end up in the hospital for a few weeks? Wake up people, this government has sold us out to the rich and corporations for far too long. It’s time we the people remind them that they are supposed to work for us, the people not the fat cats and corporations. Feel the Bern!!!
Karelyn A.9 hours
bloomberg is trump in blue, Sanders cares about people.
Mark D.9 hours
Bloomberg would impress me more if he had a better record of helping the poor and underprivileged.
Theresa E.11 hours
I think we should let Democrat pick between Bloomberg and Sanders , the rest should drop out.
Mark M.12 hours
Bernie and Mike are both communist thugs
Jeff M.12 hours
No such thing as a "democratic socialist," unless you mean re-branded socialism.
Sonja S.12 hours
Go Bernie🙏💙💙🇺🇲🇺🇲
Vincent C.12 hours
Do any of these Orange Clown supporters realize he already RAISED our taxes? Here is the proof https://smartasset.com/taxes/trump-tax-brackets
Anthony R.13 hours
WHY ARE THESE RELICS ALOUD RULE THE WORLD
Jay H.14 hours
Medicare for all would cost less than our current system over a 10 year span. We'd save money AND help our fellow Americans. It's not socialism or communism, it's the fiscally conservative thing to do. Our vets would be better taken care of. People could have the freedom to leave jobs they hate but keep because employer provided health insurance. The money Americans would save by going M4A would be put back into our encomy.
David F.15 hours
BERNIE, you should feel ashamed tell all these young people everything is free and the Government will pay for it , when you know the Government has NO MONEY. THE TAXPAYERS PAY FOR EVERYTHING . WHICH THEY ARE IF THEY WORK !
Patrick H.15 hours
A millionaire vs a billionaire. They have a lot more in common with each other than either have in common with their supporters.
Akarsh N.16 hours
If you have poor people living on the street empower them by economic developments and working opportunities not make them more incapable by socialist reforms
Marcelo V.16 hours
Is bearnie going to tax 52% of everyone that makes more then 29k? Or is that just internet bs?
Lance L.17 hours
Sanders
Gonz P.17 hours
Vote Bloomberg