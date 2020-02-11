Trump's obsession with a book he wrote

Trump says his favorite book is the Bible. Guess who wrote his second favorite book?
Ed G.24 minutes
He can't make it through modern English .
Patty D.26 minutes
What a lying orange clown !!!!
Pau A.34 minutes
He doesn’t read period
Bobbie U.36 minutes
Maybe you should actually read it!
Joseph P.39 minutes
Quit your lies Lucifer!😂
Elias C.40 minutes
I know for fast this Retarded pos doesn’t read the Bible 🤣🤦🏻♂️
Josie C.43 minutes
HE IS SUCH A LIAR!
Shawn E.44 minutes
What a great man nothing but truth this guy is surely the greatest world leader in human history
Mike W.an hour
Bet he's never looked at one lying sob
Kim K.an hour
But he can't QUOTE ANYTHING FROM THE BIBLE. SMH CMES
Inez G.an hour
So hypothetical
Tina L.an hour
Liar! 🤬🤮
Jarrett W.an hour
O rely Oompah Loompa? That Bronze Age book of fairytales is your most favorite book? Tell me, what’s your favorite story from the Bible? I like Genesis 38 a lot, and Judges 19. Ya know, the ones they won’t tell you about in Sunday school.😏😂
Matt B.an hour
Bragging ignorant loser with a fragile little ego.
Judith M.an hour
I don't think he read the Bible, if he did he will not be doing his evil ways, as his Jr said his favorite color is green, for Trump idolized money
Linda K.an hour
Meant to say at least he believe in the Bible
Linda K.an hour
At least they believe in the Bible
Pat M.an hour
I’m sick and tired of this man using the holy Bible and religion and God his days are numbered and he’s going to answer on judgment day . Ask Donald Trump who wrote the Bible I bet he has no clue how to answer that question . People don’t forget this is the man when he sworn in to be president brought his own Bible he didn’t swear in on the Bible that all the other presidents swore an on , so if that doesn’t tell you something nothing will ..
Lana L.an hour
Maybe he should take the time to read the BIBLE.
Linda K.an hour
Shut the hell up you haters