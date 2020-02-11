back

Trump's obsession with a book he wrote

Trump says his favorite book is the Bible. Guess who wrote his second favorite book?

02/11/2020 12:57 PMupdated: 02/11/2020 3:52 PM
  • New

Politics

  1. Trump's obsession with a book he wrote

  2. What is the Doomsday Clock?

  3. The life of Mitt Romney

  4. Trump & Clinton's radically different acquittal responses

  5. The Trump-Pelosi feud: a compilation

  6. Pelosi & Pence react to Trump's SOTU address

88 comments

  • Ed G.
    24 minutes

    He can't make it through modern English .

  • Patty D.
    26 minutes

    What a lying orange clown !!!!

  • Pau A.
    34 minutes

    He doesn’t read period

  • Bobbie U.
    36 minutes

    Maybe you should actually read it!

  • Joseph P.
    39 minutes

    Quit your lies Lucifer!😂

  • Elias C.
    40 minutes

    I know for fast this Retarded pos doesn’t read the Bible 🤣🤦🏻‍♂️

  • Josie C.
    43 minutes

    HE IS SUCH A LIAR!

  • Shawn E.
    44 minutes

    What a great man nothing but truth this guy is surely the greatest world leader in human history

  • Mike W.
    an hour

    Bet he's never looked at one lying sob

  • Kim K.
    an hour

    But he can't QUOTE ANYTHING FROM THE BIBLE. SMH CMES

  • Inez G.
    an hour

    So hypothetical

  • Tina L.
    an hour

    Liar! 🤬🤮

  • Jarrett W.
    an hour

    O rely Oompah Loompa? That Bronze Age book of fairytales is your most favorite book? Tell me, what’s your favorite story from the Bible? I like Genesis 38 a lot, and Judges 19. Ya know, the ones they won’t tell you about in Sunday school.😏😂

  • Matt B.
    an hour

    Bragging ignorant loser with a fragile little ego.

  • Judith M.
    an hour

    I don't think he read the Bible, if he did he will not be doing his evil ways, as his Jr said his favorite color is green, for Trump idolized money

  • Linda K.
    an hour

    Meant to say at least he believe in the Bible

  • Linda K.
    an hour

    At least they believe in the Bible

  • Pat M.
    an hour

    I’m sick and tired of this man using the holy Bible and religion and God his days are numbered and he’s going to answer on judgment day . Ask Donald Trump who wrote the Bible I bet he has no clue how to answer that question . People don’t forget this is the man when he sworn in to be president brought his own Bible he didn’t swear in on the Bible that all the other presidents swore an on , so if that doesn’t tell you something nothing will ..

  • Lana L.
    an hour

    Maybe he should take the time to read the BIBLE.

  • Linda K.
    an hour

    Shut the hell up you haters