Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

Adam Driver spoke to Brut. at Cannes.

His favorite gangster movies, his admiration for Scarlett Johansson, his role in James Gray’s Paper Tiger, which premiered in competition at the Cannes Film Festival… Adam Driver spoke with Brut.’s @atrapenard during the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. #cannes2026
Published on
29
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Seth Rogan speaks to Brut. about AI in Hollywood.
Seth Rogan speaks to Brut. about AI in Hollywood.
À suivre
Seth Rogan speaks to Brut. about AI in Hollywood.
Seth Rogan speaks to Brut. about AI in Hollywood.
Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

Adam Driver spoke to Brut. at Cannes.

His favorite gangster movies, his admiration for Scarlett Johansson, his role in James Gray’s Paper Tiger, which premiered in competition at the Cannes Film Festival… Adam Driver spoke with Brut.’s @atrapenard during the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. #cannes2026
Publié le
29
/
05
/
2026
À suivre
Seth Rogan speaks to Brut. about AI in Hollywood.
Seth Rogan speaks to Brut. about AI in Hollywood.
À suivre
Seth Rogan speaks to Brut. about AI in Hollywood.
Seth Rogan speaks to Brut. about AI in Hollywood.

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