Adam Driver spoke to Brut. at Cannes.
His favorite gangster movies, his admiration for Scarlett Johansson, his role in James Gray’s Paper Tiger, which premiered in competition at the Cannes Film Festival… Adam Driver spoke with Brut.’s @atrapenard during the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. #cannes2026
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Adam Driver spoke to Brut. at Cannes.
His favorite gangster movies, his admiration for Scarlett Johansson, his role in James Gray’s Paper Tiger, which premiered in competition at the Cannes Film Festival… Adam Driver spoke with Brut.’s @atrapenard during the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. #cannes2026
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