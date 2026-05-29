Peter Jackson speaks to Brut. about Lord of the Rings.
The Lord of the Rings: At first, no one believed in it… except its director, Peter Jackson. He tells @atrapenard how his trilogy went from being seen as a “huge mistake” to becoming an international success. #Cannes2026 #Cannes #LordoftheRings #PeterJackson
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Peter Jackson speaks to Brut. about Lord of the Rings.
The Lord of the Rings: At first, no one believed in it… except its director, Peter Jackson. He tells @atrapenard how his trilogy went from being seen as a “huge mistake” to becoming an international success. #Cannes2026 #Cannes #LordoftheRings #PeterJackson
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Pour aller plus loin
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