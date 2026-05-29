Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

Peter Jackson speaks to Brut. about Lord of the Rings.

The Lord of the Rings: At first, no one believed in it… except its director, Peter Jackson. He tells @atrapenard how his trilogy went from being seen as a “huge mistake” to becoming an international success. #Cannes2026 #Cannes #LordoftheRings #PeterJackson
Published on
29
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Seth Rogan speaks to Brut. about AI in Hollywood.
Seth Rogan speaks to Brut. about AI in Hollywood.
À suivre
Seth Rogan speaks to Brut. about AI in Hollywood.
Seth Rogan speaks to Brut. about AI in Hollywood.
Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

Peter Jackson speaks to Brut. about Lord of the Rings.

The Lord of the Rings: At first, no one believed in it… except its director, Peter Jackson. He tells @atrapenard how his trilogy went from being seen as a “huge mistake” to becoming an international success. #Cannes2026 #Cannes #LordoftheRings #PeterJackson
Publié le
29
/
05
/
2026
À suivre
Seth Rogan speaks to Brut. about AI in Hollywood.
Seth Rogan speaks to Brut. about AI in Hollywood.
À suivre
Seth Rogan speaks to Brut. about AI in Hollywood.
Seth Rogan speaks to Brut. about AI in Hollywood.

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