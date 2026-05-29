Seth Rogan speaks to Brut. about AI in Hollywood.

“If your instinct is to use A.I., you shouldn’t be a writer.” Seth Rogen gets candid about A.I. “creators” in Hollywood. Brut. journalist Camille Guinevere Smith sat down with Seth Rogen, Lauren Miller Rogen, and Sarah Leavitt to discuss the new animated film Tangles. The dark comedy, inspired by Leavitt’s true-story graphic novel about losing her mother to Alzheimer’s, is world premiering as a Special Screening at the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday, May 14. The film follows Sarah, an artist and activist living in 1990s San Francisco, who returns to the conservative small town she recently fled after learning that Alzheimer’s is beginning to erase her mother Midge’s vibrant personality.