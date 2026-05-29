Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

Filmmaker Peter Jackson talks to Brut. at Cannes.

Peter Jackson opens up about his upcoming Tintin adaptation. After Steven Spielberg, it’s now the turn of the director behind The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit sagas to bring The Adventures of Tintin to the screen. He shared a few details with Brut. journalist Augustin Trapenard about the project he’s currently working on. #brutinterview #news #tintin #peterjackson
Published on
29
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Seth Rogan speaks to Brut. about AI in Hollywood.
Seth Rogan speaks to Brut. about AI in Hollywood.
À suivre
Seth Rogan speaks to Brut. about AI in Hollywood.
Seth Rogan speaks to Brut. about AI in Hollywood.
Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

Filmmaker Peter Jackson talks to Brut. at Cannes.

Peter Jackson opens up about his upcoming Tintin adaptation. After Steven Spielberg, it’s now the turn of the director behind The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit sagas to bring The Adventures of Tintin to the screen. He shared a few details with Brut. journalist Augustin Trapenard about the project he’s currently working on. #brutinterview #news #tintin #peterjackson
Publié le
29
/
05
/
2026
À suivre
Seth Rogan speaks to Brut. about AI in Hollywood.
Seth Rogan speaks to Brut. about AI in Hollywood.
À suivre
Seth Rogan speaks to Brut. about AI in Hollywood.
Seth Rogan speaks to Brut. about AI in Hollywood.

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