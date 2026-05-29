Filmmaker Peter Jackson talks to Brut. at Cannes.

Peter Jackson opens up about his upcoming Tintin adaptation. After Steven Spielberg, it’s now the turn of the director behind The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit sagas to bring The Adventures of Tintin to the screen. He shared a few details with Brut. journalist Augustin Trapenard about the project he’s currently working on. #brutinterview #news #tintin #peterjackson