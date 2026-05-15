Michelle Rodriguez spoke to Brut. about 25 years of Fast & Furious.

“Longest-running frickin' franchise of this kind." Michelle Rodriguez spoke to Brut. on the Cannes red carpet about 25 years of Fast & Furious. The actor has played Letty Ortiz since the first film was released in 2001, helping turn the street-racing movie into one of Hollywood’s biggest action franchises. #cannes2026 #fastandfurious #michellerodriguez #cannesfilmfestival #movies