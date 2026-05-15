Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

Michelle Rodriguez spoke to Brut. about 25 years of Fast & Furious.

“Longest-running frickin' franchise of this kind." Michelle Rodriguez spoke to Brut. on the Cannes red carpet about 25 years of Fast & Furious. The actor has played Letty Ortiz since the first film was released in 2001, helping turn the street-racing movie into one of Hollywood’s biggest action franchises. #cannes2026 #fastandfurious #michellerodriguez #cannesfilmfestival #movies
Published on
15
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
The life of Jane Fonda
The life of Jane Fonda
À suivre
The life of Jane Fonda
The life of Jane Fonda
Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

Michelle Rodriguez spoke to Brut. about 25 years of Fast & Furious.

“Longest-running frickin' franchise of this kind." Michelle Rodriguez spoke to Brut. on the Cannes red carpet about 25 years of Fast & Furious. The actor has played Letty Ortiz since the first film was released in 2001, helping turn the street-racing movie into one of Hollywood’s biggest action franchises. #cannes2026 #fastandfurious #michellerodriguez #cannesfilmfestival #movies
Publié le
15
/
05
/
2026
À suivre
The life of Jane Fonda
The life of Jane Fonda
À suivre
The life of Jane Fonda
The life of Jane Fonda

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