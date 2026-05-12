K9 helps find missing 94-year-old man.

Camille SMITH [11 h 49] A missing 96-year-old man was found safe after a Florida police dog helped track him down. Ray Cornett was reported missing Saturday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said his home is in a wooded, swampy area in Hillsborough County. Body-camera video shows K-9 Boomer arriving at the home and being given Cornett’s belongings to pick up his scent. Boomer then led deputies into the woods, where they found Cornett stuck and unable to move. Officials said Cornett was safe, uninjured, and returned home. #animals #hero #hound #rescue