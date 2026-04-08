The Earth
Animals

Retired K9s may soon receive pension.

Massachusetts lawmakers are considering a bill to provide pension funds for retired police dogs, similar to benefits given to human officers. The proposal, known as “Dakota’s Law” and named after a K-9 that responded to the Boston Marathon bombing, would help cover medical care and daily expenses that handlers currently pay out of pocket. #policedogs #massachusetts #k9 #animalwelfare #news
Published on
08
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
A snow leopard got lost in the desert in China.
A snow leopard got lost in the desert in China.
À suivre
A snow leopard got lost in the desert in China.
A snow leopard got lost in the desert in China.
The Earth
Animals

Retired K9s may soon receive pension.

Massachusetts lawmakers are considering a bill to provide pension funds for retired police dogs, similar to benefits given to human officers. The proposal, known as “Dakota’s Law” and named after a K-9 that responded to the Boston Marathon bombing, would help cover medical care and daily expenses that handlers currently pay out of pocket. #policedogs #massachusetts #k9 #animalwelfare #news
Publié le
08
/
04
/
2026
À suivre
A snow leopard got lost in the desert in China.
A snow leopard got lost in the desert in China.
À suivre
A snow leopard got lost in the desert in China.
A snow leopard got lost in the desert in China.

On the same topic

a-snow-leopard-got-lost-in-the-desert-in-china
A snow leopard got lost in the desert in China.
golden-snub-nosed-monkey-born-in-french-zoo
Golden snub-nosed monkey born in French zoo.
spanish-police-dog-practices-cpr
Spanish police dog practices CPR.
this-man-helps-save-cobras-in-africa
This man helps save cobras in Africa.
turkish-soccer-player-gives-seagull-cpr
Turkish soccer player gives seagull CPR.
jetblue-dog-adopted-after-being-abandoned
JetBlue dog adopted after being abandoned.

Pour aller plus loin

No items found.