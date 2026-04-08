Retired K9s may soon receive pension.
Massachusetts lawmakers are considering a bill to provide pension funds for retired police dogs, similar to benefits given to human officers. The proposal, known as “Dakota’s Law” and named after a K-9 that responded to the Boston Marathon bombing, would help cover medical care and daily expenses that handlers currently pay out of pocket. #policedogs #massachusetts #k9 #animalwelfare #news
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Retired K9s may soon receive pension.
Massachusetts lawmakers are considering a bill to provide pension funds for retired police dogs, similar to benefits given to human officers. The proposal, known as “Dakota’s Law” and named after a K-9 that responded to the Boston Marathon bombing, would help cover medical care and daily expenses that handlers currently pay out of pocket. #policedogs #massachusetts #k9 #animalwelfare #news
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