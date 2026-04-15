The Earth
Animals

Mini therapy horse plays a keyboard to help distract a kid from getting his cast.

Black Pearl, a mini therapy horse, plays a keyboard to help distract children during cast procedures, which can be painful and stressful.⁣ ⁣ The animal was seen entertaining a young patient named Tommy, helping him stay calm throughout the process. ⁣ ⁣ #animals #horses #minitherapyhorses @minitherapyhorses
Published on
15
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
Retired K9s may soon receive pension.
Retired K9s may soon receive pension.
À suivre
Retired K9s may soon receive pension.
Retired K9s may soon receive pension.
The Earth
Animals

Mini therapy horse plays a keyboard to help distract a kid from getting his cast.

Black Pearl, a mini therapy horse, plays a keyboard to help distract children during cast procedures, which can be painful and stressful.⁣ ⁣ The animal was seen entertaining a young patient named Tommy, helping him stay calm throughout the process. ⁣ ⁣ #animals #horses #minitherapyhorses @minitherapyhorses
Publié le
15
/
04
/
2026
À suivre
Retired K9s may soon receive pension.
Retired K9s may soon receive pension.
À suivre
Retired K9s may soon receive pension.
Retired K9s may soon receive pension.

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