Mini therapy horse plays a keyboard to help distract a kid from getting his cast.
Black Pearl, a mini therapy horse, plays a keyboard to help distract children during cast procedures, which can be painful and stressful. The animal was seen entertaining a young patient named Tommy, helping him stay calm throughout the process. #animals #horses #minitherapyhorses @minitherapyhorses
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Mini therapy horse plays a keyboard to help distract a kid from getting his cast.
Black Pearl, a mini therapy horse, plays a keyboard to help distract children during cast procedures, which can be painful and stressful. The animal was seen entertaining a young patient named Tommy, helping him stay calm throughout the process. #animals #horses #minitherapyhorses @minitherapyhorses
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Pour aller plus loin
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