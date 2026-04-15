Mini therapy horse plays a keyboard to help distract a kid from getting his cast.

Black Pearl, a mini therapy horse, plays a keyboard to help distract children during cast procedures, which can be painful and stressful.⁣ ⁣ The animal was seen entertaining a young patient named Tommy, helping him stay calm throughout the process. ⁣ ⁣ #animals #horses #minitherapyhorses @minitherapyhorses