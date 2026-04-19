The Earth
Animals

100-year-old woman swims with otters, her lifelong dream.

A video shared by @westmeister_farm is going viral after a woman celebrated her 100th birthday by swimming with otters. Evelyn is believed to be the oldest person to take part in the experience, fulfilling a lifelong wish. #otters #adorable #otter #animals
Published on
19
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
Ocean conservationists rescue seal that’s tangled in rope.
Ocean conservationists rescue seal that’s tangled in rope.
À suivre
Ocean conservationists rescue seal that’s tangled in rope.
Ocean conservationists rescue seal that’s tangled in rope.
The Earth
Animals

100-year-old woman swims with otters, her lifelong dream.

A video shared by @westmeister_farm is going viral after a woman celebrated her 100th birthday by swimming with otters. Evelyn is believed to be the oldest person to take part in the experience, fulfilling a lifelong wish. #otters #adorable #otter #animals
Publié le
19
/
04
/
2026
À suivre
Ocean conservationists rescue seal that’s tangled in rope.
Ocean conservationists rescue seal that’s tangled in rope.
À suivre
Ocean conservationists rescue seal that’s tangled in rope.
Ocean conservationists rescue seal that’s tangled in rope.

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