100-year-old woman swims with otters, her lifelong dream.
A video shared by @westmeister_farm is going viral after a woman celebrated her 100th birthday by swimming with otters. Evelyn is believed to be the oldest person to take part in the experience, fulfilling a lifelong wish. #otters #adorable #otter #animals
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100-year-old woman swims with otters, her lifelong dream.
A video shared by @westmeister_farm is going viral after a woman celebrated her 100th birthday by swimming with otters. Evelyn is believed to be the oldest person to take part in the experience, fulfilling a lifelong wish. #otters #adorable #otter #animals
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