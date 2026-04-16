The Earth
Animals

Ocean conservationists rescue seal that’s tangled in rope.

Ocean Conservation Namibia (@oceanconservationnamibia) is a coastal nonprofit that monitors marine wildlife along Namibia’s shoreline, focusing on the impact of human activity on ocean ecosystems. The group regularly rescues seals entangled in plastic debris, abandoned fishing gear and rope, which can cut into their skin, restrict movement and lead to infection or death. Their work highlights the growing threat of ocean pollution and the need for stronger protections to prevent wildlife entanglement. #seals #conservation #chunky
Published on
16
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
Mini therapy horse plays a keyboard to help distract a kid from getting his cast.
Mini therapy horse plays a keyboard to help distract a kid from getting his cast.
À suivre
Mini therapy horse plays a keyboard to help distract a kid from getting his cast.
Mini therapy horse plays a keyboard to help distract a kid from getting his cast.
The Earth
Animals

Ocean conservationists rescue seal that’s tangled in rope.

Ocean Conservation Namibia (@oceanconservationnamibia) is a coastal nonprofit that monitors marine wildlife along Namibia’s shoreline, focusing on the impact of human activity on ocean ecosystems. The group regularly rescues seals entangled in plastic debris, abandoned fishing gear and rope, which can cut into their skin, restrict movement and lead to infection or death. Their work highlights the growing threat of ocean pollution and the need for stronger protections to prevent wildlife entanglement. #seals #conservation #chunky
Publié le
16
/
04
/
2026
À suivre
Mini therapy horse plays a keyboard to help distract a kid from getting his cast.
Mini therapy horse plays a keyboard to help distract a kid from getting his cast.
À suivre
Mini therapy horse plays a keyboard to help distract a kid from getting his cast.
Mini therapy horse plays a keyboard to help distract a kid from getting his cast.

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