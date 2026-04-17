US
Politics

Hegseth quotes a fake Bible verse actually from Pulp Fiction during a sermon.

A prayer delivered by U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth appeared to paraphrase a speech from the film Pulp Fiction rather than scripture. During a Pentagon worship service on Wednesday, viewers questioned whether Hegseth had quoted Samuel L. Jackson’s monologue. Referencing the Sandy 1 rescue mission, which retrieved downed pilots in Iran earlier this month, Hegseth invited the audience to join a prayer he said was used at the start of the operation. #petehegseth #pulpfiction #news
Published on
17
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
Hegseth says U.S. is ready "at the push of a button."
Hegseth says U.S. is ready "at the push of a button."
À suivre
Hegseth says U.S. is ready "at the push of a button."
Hegseth says U.S. is ready "at the push of a button."
US
Politics

Hegseth quotes a fake Bible verse actually from Pulp Fiction during a sermon.

A prayer delivered by U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth appeared to paraphrase a speech from the film Pulp Fiction rather than scripture. During a Pentagon worship service on Wednesday, viewers questioned whether Hegseth had quoted Samuel L. Jackson’s monologue. Referencing the Sandy 1 rescue mission, which retrieved downed pilots in Iran earlier this month, Hegseth invited the audience to join a prayer he said was used at the start of the operation. #petehegseth #pulpfiction #news
Publié le
17
/
04
/
2026
À suivre
Hegseth says U.S. is ready "at the push of a button."
Hegseth says U.S. is ready "at the push of a button."
À suivre
Hegseth says U.S. is ready "at the push of a button."
Hegseth says U.S. is ready "at the push of a button."

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