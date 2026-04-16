US
Politics

Hegseth says U.S. is ready "at the push of a button."

The Trump administration said Thursday it is optimistic about reaching a deal to end the war with Iran, while warning of increased economic pressure if Tehran refuses to comply. ￼Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also issued a warning to Iran’s leadership, saying the conflict is “not a fair fight” and that the U.S. is closely tracking its military movements. #iran #trump #geopolitics #hegseth
Published on
16
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
JD Vance says Pope Leo should "be careful" when talking theology.
JD Vance says Pope Leo should "be careful" when talking theology.
À suivre
JD Vance says Pope Leo should "be careful" when talking theology.
JD Vance says Pope Leo should "be careful" when talking theology.
US
Politics

Hegseth says U.S. is ready "at the push of a button."

The Trump administration said Thursday it is optimistic about reaching a deal to end the war with Iran, while warning of increased economic pressure if Tehran refuses to comply. ￼Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also issued a warning to Iran’s leadership, saying the conflict is “not a fair fight” and that the U.S. is closely tracking its military movements. #iran #trump #geopolitics #hegseth
Publié le
16
/
04
/
2026
À suivre
JD Vance says Pope Leo should "be careful" when talking theology.
JD Vance says Pope Leo should "be careful" when talking theology.
À suivre
JD Vance says Pope Leo should "be careful" when talking theology.
JD Vance says Pope Leo should "be careful" when talking theology.

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