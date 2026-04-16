Hegseth says U.S. is ready "at the push of a button."

The Trump administration said Thursday it is optimistic about reaching a deal to end the war with Iran, while warning of increased economic pressure if Tehran refuses to comply. ￼Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also issued a warning to Iran’s leadership, saying the conflict is “not a fair fight” and that the U.S. is closely tracking its military movements. #iran #trump #geopolitics #hegseth