Here's the moment the U.S. navy fires on an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel.

The U.S. has seized an Iranian-flagged cargo ship in the Gulf after it allegedly tried to bypass a naval blockade, according to President Donald Trump. The vessel, called the Touska, was warned multiple times to stop but did not comply, U.S. officials said. A Navy destroyer then fired on the ship, disabling its engine before Marines boarded and took control. Trump said the ship was under U.S. sanctions for prior illegal activity. Iran condemned the seizure as a violation of the ceasefire and an “act of armed piracy,” warning it would retaliate. The incident marks a major escalation in tensions and puts fragile ceasefire talks at risk. #iran #geopolitics #news #hormuz