US
Politics

Here's the moment the U.S. navy fires on an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel.

The U.S. has seized an Iranian-flagged cargo ship in the Gulf after it allegedly tried to bypass a naval blockade, according to President Donald Trump.  The vessel, called the Touska, was warned multiple times to stop but did not comply, U.S. officials said. A Navy destroyer then fired on the ship, disabling its engine before Marines boarded and took control.  Trump said the ship was under U.S. sanctions for prior illegal activity.  Iran condemned the seizure as a violation of the ceasefire and an “act of armed piracy,” warning it would retaliate.  The incident marks a major escalation in tensions and puts fragile ceasefire talks at risk. #iran #geopolitics #news #hormuz
Published on
20
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
Hegseth quotes a fake Bible verse actually from Pulp Fiction during a sermon.
Hegseth quotes a fake Bible verse actually from Pulp Fiction during a sermon.
À suivre
Hegseth quotes a fake Bible verse actually from Pulp Fiction during a sermon.
Hegseth quotes a fake Bible verse actually from Pulp Fiction during a sermon.
US
Politics

Here's the moment the U.S. navy fires on an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel.

The U.S. has seized an Iranian-flagged cargo ship in the Gulf after it allegedly tried to bypass a naval blockade, according to President Donald Trump.  The vessel, called the Touska, was warned multiple times to stop but did not comply, U.S. officials said. A Navy destroyer then fired on the ship, disabling its engine before Marines boarded and took control.  Trump said the ship was under U.S. sanctions for prior illegal activity.  Iran condemned the seizure as a violation of the ceasefire and an “act of armed piracy,” warning it would retaliate.  The incident marks a major escalation in tensions and puts fragile ceasefire talks at risk. #iran #geopolitics #news #hormuz
Publié le
20
/
04
/
2026
À suivre
Hegseth quotes a fake Bible verse actually from Pulp Fiction during a sermon.
Hegseth quotes a fake Bible verse actually from Pulp Fiction during a sermon.
À suivre
Hegseth quotes a fake Bible verse actually from Pulp Fiction during a sermon.
Hegseth quotes a fake Bible verse actually from Pulp Fiction during a sermon.

On the same topic

hegseth-quotes-a-fake-bible-verse-actually-from-pulp-fiction-during-a-sermon
Hegseth quotes a fake Bible verse actually from Pulp Fiction during a sermon.
hegseth-says-u-s-is-ready-at-the-push-of-a-button
Hegseth says U.S. is ready "at the push of a button."
jd-vance-says-pope-leo-should-be-careful-when-talking-theology
JD Vance says Pope Leo should "be careful" when talking theology.
a-2016-clip-of-hillary-clinton-warning-that-donald-trump-could-start-a-war-is-going-viral-again
A 2016 clip of Hillary Clinton warning that Donald Trump could start a war is going viral again.
rump-says-government-can-t-pay-for-day-care-due-to-military-spending-priorities
rump says government can’t pay for day care due to military spending priorities.
man-sentenced-to-prison-for-assaulting-woman-while-she-was-facetiming-barron-trump
Man sentenced to prison for assaulting woman while she was FaceTiming Barron Trump

Pour aller plus loin

No items found.