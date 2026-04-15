JD Vance says Pope Leo should "be careful" when talking theology.
U.S. Vice President JD Vance was interrupted by hecklers during a speech at a Turning Point USA event in Georgia on Tuesday, as tensions continue between the White House and Pope Leo XIV. Vance said the pope should “be careful when he talks about matters of theology,” comments that come as Leo has emerged as a vocal critic of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran. ￼ The remarks are part of a broader dispute between the Vatican and the Trump administration, after the pope publicly condemned the war and called for peace in recent weeks. ￼ #popeleo #jdvance #news #geopolitics
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JD Vance says Pope Leo should "be careful" when talking theology.
U.S. Vice President JD Vance was interrupted by hecklers during a speech at a Turning Point USA event in Georgia on Tuesday, as tensions continue between the White House and Pope Leo XIV. Vance said the pope should “be careful when he talks about matters of theology,” comments that come as Leo has emerged as a vocal critic of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran. ￼ The remarks are part of a broader dispute between the Vatican and the Trump administration, after the pope publicly condemned the war and called for peace in recent weeks. ￼ #popeleo #jdvance #news #geopolitics
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