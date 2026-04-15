JD Vance says Pope Leo should "be careful" when talking theology.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance was interrupted by hecklers during a speech at a Turning Point USA event in Georgia on Tuesday, as tensions continue between the White House and Pope Leo XIV.⁣ ⁣ Vance said the pope should “be careful when he talks about matters of theology,” comments that come as Leo has emerged as a vocal critic of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran. ￼⁣ ⁣ The remarks are part of a broader dispute between the Vatican and the Trump administration, after the pope publicly condemned the war and called for peace in recent weeks. ￼⁣ ⁣ #popeleo #jdvance #news #geopolitics