US
Politics

JD Vance says Pope Leo should "be careful" when talking theology.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance was interrupted by hecklers during a speech at a Turning Point USA event in Georgia on Tuesday, as tensions continue between the White House and Pope Leo XIV.⁣ ⁣ Vance said the pope should “be careful when he talks about matters of theology,” comments that come as Leo has emerged as a vocal critic of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran. ￼⁣ ⁣ The remarks are part of a broader dispute between the Vatican and the Trump administration, after the pope publicly condemned the war and called for peace in recent weeks. ￼⁣ ⁣ #popeleo #jdvance #news #geopolitics
Published on
15
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
A 2016 clip of Hillary Clinton warning that Donald Trump could start a war is going viral again.
A 2016 clip of Hillary Clinton warning that Donald Trump could start a war is going viral again.
À suivre
A 2016 clip of Hillary Clinton warning that Donald Trump could start a war is going viral again.
A 2016 clip of Hillary Clinton warning that Donald Trump could start a war is going viral again.
US
Politics

JD Vance says Pope Leo should "be careful" when talking theology.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance was interrupted by hecklers during a speech at a Turning Point USA event in Georgia on Tuesday, as tensions continue between the White House and Pope Leo XIV.⁣ ⁣ Vance said the pope should “be careful when he talks about matters of theology,” comments that come as Leo has emerged as a vocal critic of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran. ￼⁣ ⁣ The remarks are part of a broader dispute between the Vatican and the Trump administration, after the pope publicly condemned the war and called for peace in recent weeks. ￼⁣ ⁣ #popeleo #jdvance #news #geopolitics
Publié le
15
/
04
/
2026
À suivre
A 2016 clip of Hillary Clinton warning that Donald Trump could start a war is going viral again.
A 2016 clip of Hillary Clinton warning that Donald Trump could start a war is going viral again.
À suivre
A 2016 clip of Hillary Clinton warning that Donald Trump could start a war is going viral again.
A 2016 clip of Hillary Clinton warning that Donald Trump could start a war is going viral again.

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