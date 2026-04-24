Republican Senator got heated after lawmakers advance near-total abortion ban.

The South Carolina Senate Medical Affairs Committee has advanced a near-total abortion ban that would eliminate exceptions for rape and incest and introduce criminal penalties for doctors and patients.⁣ ⁣ Republican Sen. Tom Davis (@senatortomdavis) opposed the measure and was the only Republican to vote against moving it forward.⁣ ⁣ #abortion #southcarolina #uspolitics #reproductiverights #legislation