US
Politics

Republican Senator got heated after lawmakers advance near-total abortion ban.

The South Carolina Senate Medical Affairs Committee has advanced a near-total abortion ban that would eliminate exceptions for rape and incest and introduce criminal penalties for doctors and patients.⁣ ⁣ Republican Sen. Tom Davis (@senatortomdavis) opposed the measure and was the only Republican to vote against moving it forward.⁣ ⁣ #abortion #southcarolina #uspolitics #reproductiverights #legislation
Published on
24
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
Trump greets the Oklahoma State Men’s Golf Team with a golf swing.
Trump greets the Oklahoma State Men’s Golf Team with a golf swing.
À suivre
Trump greets the Oklahoma State Men’s Golf Team with a golf swing.
Trump greets the Oklahoma State Men’s Golf Team with a golf swing.
US
Politics

Republican Senator got heated after lawmakers advance near-total abortion ban.

The South Carolina Senate Medical Affairs Committee has advanced a near-total abortion ban that would eliminate exceptions for rape and incest and introduce criminal penalties for doctors and patients.⁣ ⁣ Republican Sen. Tom Davis (@senatortomdavis) opposed the measure and was the only Republican to vote against moving it forward.⁣ ⁣ #abortion #southcarolina #uspolitics #reproductiverights #legislation
Publié le
24
/
04
/
2026
À suivre
Trump greets the Oklahoma State Men’s Golf Team with a golf swing.
Trump greets the Oklahoma State Men’s Golf Team with a golf swing.
À suivre
Trump greets the Oklahoma State Men’s Golf Team with a golf swing.
Trump greets the Oklahoma State Men’s Golf Team with a golf swing.

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